Park Seo Joon flaunts ‘bibimbob umbrella’ at Jinny’s Kitchen 2 press con; dons head chef hat on food variety show

Park Seo Joon, one of the top South Korean actors, who has been reigning over screens for as long as one can remember will be seen in Jinny’s Kitchen 2. He was a permanent cast member in the last season as well.

Today, during Jinny’s Kitchen 2 press conference Park Seo Joon was seen flaunting a ‘bibimbob umbrella’. He will be seen donning the head chef hat this time in Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

On June 28, 2024, Park Seo Joon attended Jinny’s Kitchen 2 press conference along with cast members Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin, Go Min Si, and Jung Yu Mi.

Park Seo Joon grabbed attention as he was seen raising the bibimbap fever and flaunted a ‘bibimbob umbrella’ at the press con. He posed with the ‘bibimbob umbrella’ as well.

See Park Seo Joon at the Jinny’s Kitchen 2 press con here:

The actor also shared a video of him playing with the umbrella which he captioned ‘For those who crave bibimbap every Friday, ‘bibimbob umbrella’’. See here:

Meanwhile, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 is premiering on June 28, 2024, at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST) on tvN in South Korea and will be available for streaming on Prime Video internationally. For the second season, the star-studded cast has traveled to the icy city of Reykjavík, Iceland to serve the customers the authentic flavors of South Korea.

Know more about Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon has emerged as one of the most popular actors hailing from South Korea. He has been reigning across small and big screen with his remarkable acting. Some of his most popular films include The Beauty Inside, The Divine Fury, Dream, Concrete Utopia, and The Marvels.

Park Seo Joon has won millions of hearts with his K-dramas She Was Pretty, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, A Witch’s Love, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, and Itaewon Class.

Meanwhile, he will be soon seen in the second season of Gyeongseong Creature alongside Han So Hee.

