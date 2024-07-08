Park Seo Joon approached to lead new romance drama Waiting for Gyeongdo by King the Land director and Thirty-Nine writer; Report

Park Seo Joon is known for his charming lead roles in popular rom-com dramas. This time, he is set to return as the ‘king of on-screen romance’ with a lead role in a new drama Waiting for Gyeongdo (literal title). Excitement runs high as this work will also mark a collaboration between King the Land director and the screenwriter of Thirty-Nine.

Park Seo Joon reportedly to lead new romance drama Waiting for Gyeongdo

On July 8, TV Daily reported that Park Seo Joon has been cast as the lead character in the upcoming romance drama Waiting for Gyeongdo. He will reportedly take on the role of the male protagonist with the titular name Gyeongdo.

This new romance drama will be helmed by director Im Hyun Wook celebrated for Girls’ Generation’s YoonA starring King the Land, Reflection of You, and A Person You May Know.

Joining him is screenwriter Yoo Young Ah, who has previously penned popular works like Son Ye Jin starrer Thirty-Nine, Divorce Attorney Shin, Encounter, EXO’s D.O starring My Annoying Brother, and Miracle in Cell No.7, among others.

Waiting for Gyeongdo is currently in discussion to broadcast through JTBC Network.

Who is Park Seo Joon?

Park Seo Joon is one of the top actors currently working in the Korean film and TV industry. He is best known for working in the romance genre, however over the years, he has risen to the top expanding his horizon with different types of works.

In 2011, he officially entered the entertainment career with a cast in Korean rapper Bang Yong Guk’s music video for his single I Remember. In the next few years, he gradually showcased his talents bagging supporting roles in many popular K-dramas like Dream High 2 (2012), Pots of Gold (2013), and One Warm Word (2013).

In 2014, he bagged his first lead role in the rom-com series A Witch’s Love, co-starring Uhm Jung Hwa. However, his breakthrough came in 2015, when he starred in Kill Me, Heal Me, and She Was Pretty. He co-starred with Hwang Jung Eum in both dramas and became a household name after the hits.

In the following years, he rose to global fame as a mainstream Korean actor with lead roles in popular works including Hwarang, Fight for My Way, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, The Divine Fury, Itaewon Class, Gyeongseong Creature, and more K-dramas and films.

