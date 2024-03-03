POLL: Daydream, Hangsang, Airplane, and more; VOTE for your favorite track on BTS' J-Hope's Hope World

As J-Hope's iconic mixtape Hope World celebrates its 6th anniversary, BTS fans, known as ARMY, are reminiscing about the vibrant musical journey that marked a significant milestone in the rapper's solo career. The mixtape, released on March 2, 2018, not only showcased J-Hope's diverse musical prowess but also marked him as the highest-charting Korean soloist at the time.

In celebration of this remarkable anniversary, ARMY members are engaging in a lively poll, asking them to cast their votes for their favorite track from Hope World. The mixtape features a dynamic array of tracks, each offering a unique glimpse into J-Hope's artistry. The poll includes standout tracks like P.O.P (Piece Of Peace), Daydream, Base Line, Hangsang, Airplane, and the mesmerizing outro, Blue Side.

This interactive poll not only reflects ARMY's enduring love for J-Hope's solo work but also provides a platform for fans to express their individual preferences among the celebrated tracks. As the votes pour in, it's a testament to the enduring impact of Hope World and the lasting connection between J-Hope and his dedicated fanbase.

