Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump and Ha Jun-Uee's Live Your Own Life achieve record ratings

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump and Ha Jun and Uee's Live Your Own Life reached peak ratings on February 4. Other dramas like Korea-Khitan War, Captivating the King, and My Happy Ending also showed strong performances in their respective time slots.

Doctor Slump and Live Your Own Life soar to their peak ratings

On February 4, both JTBC's Doctor Slump and KBS 2TV's Live Your Own Life achieved record-high viewership ratings. Doctor Slump reached its highest ratings yet, with a 6.7% average nationwide rating for its fourth episode, marking a successful run for the new romantic comedy.

Simultaneously, Live Your Own Life continued its dominance as the most-watched program on Sundays, achieving an all-time high with a remarkable 22.1% average nationwide rating.

In addition, KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War secured its position as the most-watched drama in its time slot, with an average nationwide rating of 10.0%. Meanwhile, tvN's Captivating the King experienced a resurgence, climbing to a 5.5% nationwide average for the night.

TV Chosun's My Happy Ending maintained its steady performance, earning an average nationwide rating of 2.7%. As it approaches its final two weeks, the drama continues to captivate viewers, contributing to the diverse landscape of successful K-dramas currently airing across different networks.

About Live Your Own Life

Live Your Own Life is a South Korean TV series premiered on KBS2 on September 16, 2023. Starring Uee as Lee Hyo Sim, Ha Jun as Kang Tae Ho, and Go Joo Won as Kang Tae Min, the drama revolves around a daughter who, after dedicating her life to her family, decides to break away due to the challenges they imposed. As she embarks on an independent journey, the series explores themes of self-discovery and resilience. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 20:05 (KST), Live Your Own Life has garnered attention for its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

Advertisement

About Korea-Khitan War

Korea-Khitan War is a South Korean TV series premiered on KBS2 on November 11, 2023. Based on the 2018 novel Goryeo-Khitan War: Sweet Rain in the Winter by Gil Seung Soo, the show commemorates the 50th anniversary of KBS. Starring Kim Dong Jun as King Hyeonjong of Goryeo, Choi Soo Jong as Gang Gam Chan, and Ji Seung Hyun as Yang Gyu, the series revolves around the king's efforts to unite Goryeo under his tolerant rule by leading a war against the Khitans. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:25 (KST), the show is also available for streaming on various platforms.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Crown Prince has Disappeared poster OUT: EXO's Suho, Kim Min Kyu, Hong Yeji's drama to premiere on THIS day