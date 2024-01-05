Poll: Jung Jinyoung in Love in the Moonlight, Police University, Sweet Home 2, more; PICK your favorite role

K-pop idol-turned-actor Jung Jinyoung has become a prominent artist in the South Korean entertainment industry. Former leader of the boy group, B1A4, Jinyoung has gradually established himself as a renowned actor. He started his acting career with a minor role in the rom-com drama titled She is Wow (2013). Later, he went on to star in various films as well, including Miss Granny (2014), The Dude in Me (2019), and more. With his latest hit series Sweet Home 2, he has garnered global attention and is eyeing for more successful projects in the future.

Let’s take a look at some of the best roles essayed by actor Jinyoung and pick your favorite one!

Jinyoung’s appearance in Love in the Moonlight (2016) and My First First Love (2019)

Ex-B1A4 member Jinyoung gained recognition for playing a supporting role in the romance drama, Warm and Cozy (2015). In this show, he plays Jung Poong San, a young cheerful guy who is friends with the main lead Gun Woo (Yoo Yeon Seok). He starts working with the latter at his restaurant in Jeju island and becomes a great helper.

In the historical romance drama Love in the Moonlight (2016), Jinyoung assumes the role of Kim Yoon Sung, a scholar from a powerful wealthy family. His friendship with the protagonist Lee Yeong (Park Bo Gum) turns into rivalry as both fall in love with the same girl, Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung). Fans appreciated Jinyoung in this show, as his character gives major second-lead syndrome!

Jinyoung continued to maintain his sweet boyfriend image as he took on the second lead as Seo Do Hyun in the teenage romance drama My First First Love (2019). In this series, Seo Do Hyun falls for Han Songi (Jung Chae Yeon). As soon as he starts dating her, he realizes that his girlfriend’s platonic relationship with her male best friend Yun Tae Oh (Ji Soo) is drifting apart. Moreover, Seo Do Hyun also manages to study hard and work part-time to deal with financial issues as his father has a huge debt to pay.

Jinyoung’s breakthrough role in Sweet Home 2

After completing his mandatory military service, Jinyoung returned to the small with a leading role in the mystery-comedy drama, Police University (2021). Starring opposite Krystal Jung, Jinyoung plays Kang Seon Ho, a former hacker who joins the National Police University as a freshman. The actor impressed the audience as a smart rookie who solves crimes using his hacking expertise. The KBS drama also received good viewership ratings.

Jung Jinyoung catapulted to international stardom with the Netflix series Sweet Home 2 (2023). In this monster-apocalyptic thriller, the actor portrays the role of Park Chanyoung, a new addition to the original cast. Park Chanyoung is a righteous soldier who protects the survivors from the monsters and helps them reach a safe haven at an abandoned stadium. Fans loved the chemistry between Jinyoung and his co-star Go Min Si, who plays Lee Eun Yu.

Take the poll given below to pick your favorite character played by Jinyoung!

