Marry My Husband Ep 7-8 Review: Park Min Young, Na In Woo's compelling chemistry hooks as revenge unfolds

Name: Marry My Husband (내 남편과 결혼해줘 in Korean)

Premiere date: January 1st 2024

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon

Director: Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon

Writer: Shin Yoo Dam (Webtoon writer: Sung So Jak)

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video, tvN

Marry My Husband Plot

Adapted from Sung So Jak's web novel, Marry My Husband unfolds the tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young). Dealing with a terminal illness, she uncovers her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) having an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Tragically, Kang Ji Won falls victim to a murder orchestrated by Park Min Hwan. However, fate takes an unexpected twist as she is transported back 10 years into the past. In this alternate timeline, she teams up with Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the head of a department in the same company, to seek revenge for the betrayal and injustice she endured.

Quick recap of episode 7 and 8 of Marry My Husband

In episode 7 of Marry My Husband, both Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) and Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo) discover that they are from the future. The episode includes a flashback revealing how Ji Hyeok met Ji Won's father, who offered him a second chance at life after an accident. Interestingly, Ji Hyeok chooses to hide the fact that he died and came back to life, similar to Ji Won. The introduction of a new character, Mr. Lee, working for Ji Hyeok's grandfather, adds a twist as he assigns Yang as the head of the meal kit project instead of Ji Won.

Ji Hyeok makes a heartfelt promise to Ji Won, vowing to do everything in his power to help her. He begins frequent visits to Baek Eun Ho's (Lee Yi Gwang) cafe, contemplating the idea of matching him with Ji Won. During a company workshop, Ji Won and Ji Hyeok engage in emotional conversations, and Ji Hyeok reveals the heart mark given to him by Ji Won's father. In a poignant moment, he asks Ji Won for permission to be her land.

In episode 8, Kang Ji Won takes a bold stand against Soo Min by openly expressing her dislike for her. To retaliate, Soo Min sleeps with Ji Won's fiancé, Park Min Hwan. However, Ji Won's strategic plan unfolds as intended. Min Hwan's stocks plummet in the market, leaving him financially strained. Desperate for money, he breaks up with Soo Min, whom he was cheating with, and proposes to Ji Won. Ji Hyeok, aware of Min Hwan's poorly planned proposal, assists him just to ensure Ji Won's proposal is special, even if it doesn't hold significance for her. Ji Hyeok spells out Spring Day on a drone, a reference to the BTS song indicating that Ji Won's happy days are ahead after the winter's end—a secret shared only between Ji Won and Ji Hyeok. Soo Min, aiming to separate Ji Won and Min Hwan, fuels the animosity, and Ji Won manipulates this hatred to steer Soo Min towards ending up with Min Hwan.

Review of episode 7 and 8 of Marry My Husband

These episodes were a roller coaster of a plot, filled with amazing chemistry and numerous twists. Following the revelation of Ji Won and Ji Hyeok both being from the future, there is hope that they can leverage this knowledge to their advantage. Although the current story seems to be favoring Ji Won, she realizes that things might not be as straightforward as she initially thought.The growing reliability and unwavering support Ji Hyeok consistently offers Ji Won, providing her with a shoulder to lean on at every moment, is heartwarming. Moving forward, it is hoped that Ji Won can learn to trust and rely on others once again.

The standout scene in the episode was when Ji Won confronted Soo Min not once but twice, first by snatching away her rightful first place in the game and later boldly expressing to Soo Min's face that she doesn't like her. The character of Min Hwan, though terrifying, proves to be easily readable and manipulable, ultimately working in favor of Soo Min, which, in turn, aligns with Ji Won's plan to manipulate them into marrying each other.

As the episode concludes, the marriage trope involving Min Hwan and Ji Won begins, with each character's monologue revealing their intentions. As the K-drama enters its second half, it will be intriguing to see how Ji Won, with Ji Hyeok by her side, executes her plan for revenge against Min Hwan and Soo Min.

Acting Performances in episode 7 and 8

Park Min Young has consistently demonstrated her brilliance in acting since the beginning, and in this episode, where she stands up to Song Ha Yoon's character, Soo Min, her talent shines even more. Kang Ji Won is portrayed as stronger and bolder than before, yet vulnerable and heartbroken over the betrayal by the two people she loved the most. Park Min Young effortlessly embodies the character, delivering a powerful performance.

Na In Woo's portrayal of Ji Hyeok as the epitome of reliability and protection for Ji Won is truly remarkable. When Ji Hyeok is with Ji Won, there's a true sense of relief and security, and Na In Woo's brilliant acting brings this to life. His character is calm and composed, never shying away from helping Ji Won. Na In Woo perfectly captures the concerned yet collected nature of Ji Hyeok. What stands out even more is his care and love for Ji Won, evident when he gets angry at her for putting herself in danger to retrieve the flag. Na In Woo executes this emotional aspect of the character flawlessly.

Lee Yi Kyung showcases a total duality in his character, oscillating between the scary and abusive Min Hwan and the comedic idiot who is easily manipulated. In contrast to the webtoon where Min Hwan was simply portrayed as a bad guy, Lee Yi Kyung adds depth to the character, allowing viewers to understand the true extent of Min Hwan's evilness.

Song Ha Yoon delivers an outstanding performance as the antagonist Soo Min. Her portrayal is both captivating and detestable, making it impossible not to hate the character. Every aspect of her performance, from expressions to nuances, is executed perfectly. In comparison to the webtoon where Soo Min was widely disliked, Song Ha Yoon's portrayal elevates the character to the spotlight, showcasing her exceptional acting prowess.

How different are episodes 7 and 8 of Marry My Husband from Webtoon?

As we have witnessed, Marry My Husband doesn't always follow the webtoon, and the same applies to this episode. The major changes observed include the dynamics between Yoo Ji Hyeok and Baek Eun Ho, as well as the first meeting between Eun Ho and Hee Yeon. Additionally, Yang Joo Ran's romantic interest appears to be changing, as her previous romantic interest was her junior, and now it seems to be Mr. Lee, the new head. The workshop angle is also different, as it did not take place in the webtoon, and the characters are portrayed differently than their webtoon counterparts.

Ji Won is portrayed as more skeptical, straightforward, and less trusting, while Min Hwan appears scarier, and Soo Min is calculated and bold. However, there are similarities, such as the drive scene where Ji Won's dad has a talk with Ji Hyeok. Overall, the series retains the basic plot of the Webtoon but takes creative freedom by altering and rearranging multiple plots. As we enter part 2, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in terms of Ji Won's revenge and romance.

