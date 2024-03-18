Queen of Tears Ep 3-4 Review: Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun slowly fall for each other all over again

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun has quickly grabbed the attention of audiences globally with its gripping plot and because of the performances by the star cast. On March 16 and 17, episodes 3 and 4 aired and the drama enjoyed a significant rise in the viewership ratings. Kim Ji Won is known for her roles in dramas like My Liberation Notes, Descendants of the Sun, Descendants of the Sun and more. Kim Soo Hyun has worked on hits like Love From Another Star, The Producers, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and more.

Name: Queen of Tears

Premiere Date: 9 March, 2024

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon

Director: Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won

Writer: Park Ji Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Plot

Queen of Tears tells the story of Baek Hyun Woo, who is the legal director of the Queens Group, and Hong Hae In, the heiress of this conglomerate. Hae In is a strong woman with a cold heart and work always comes first for her. On the other hand, Hyun Woo is a warm person who prioratizes all aspects of life. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love, but over time, things changed and they became distant. Due to an incident, their love slowly begins to blossom again.

Episode 3-4 recap

Episode 3 picks up from where Episode 2 ended. Hyun Woo reaches right in time to take a shot at the boar and thankfully Hae In survives despite facing a breakdown. The flame between the two slowly starts to reignite and they start becoming more aware of each other's existence. Especially, since Hae In's past lover Yoo Eun Sung enters the picture, Hyun Woo's past feelings for Hae In also start surfacing. He becomes more caring and starts showing his affection and jealousy. Hae In too starts to feel her heart beating faster when she is near him.

On the other hand, Eun Sung and Grace Ko (Hae In's mother's secretary), start plotting against Hae In and the company. Hong Su Cheol's wife, Cheon Da Hye also turns out to be someone with lots of secrets. While the romance between the leads blossoms, conspiracy bubbles within the family and with outside forces.

Queen of Tears Ep 3-4 Review

The latest episodes of Queen of Tears are as entertaining as the premiere episodes. While the romance was teased in the first two episodes, their love and dynamic are explored more in these latest episodes. The romance between the two main characters slowly progressed. Fans would enjoy the route the new episodes take as it has a mix of everything one would expect from a K-drama; from cute jealousy, family drama, conspiracies and more.

The adorable chemistry of the actors will keep the viewers hooked till the end. Park Ji Eun is known for writing romance dramas and in this project also the scenes with Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun shine. Kim Ji Won as the cold Hae In and Kim Soo Hyun as the relatable Hyun Woo slowly start coming closer which makes for an entertaining watch. Both the actors do an amazing job of making these characters believeable and bringing them to life. The romantic moments also mix comedy as Hyun Woo becomes jealous and more caring. It will be a test for the couple as even though Hyun Woo is acting to care for his wife, he slowly strarts catching feelings and finds her cute once more. In hindsight, Hae In's story is the saddest. She is ill, her mother is not fond of her, she needs to manage the company and has to act strong through it all. But the saddest of all is that her own husband doesn't want to be with her. Though he is becoming as caring as he used to be, things between the two will go down when Hae In realizes that Hyun Woo was planning for a divorce before he knew that she was dying.

More about Queen of Tears

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

