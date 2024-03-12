Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun becomes most buzzworthy K-drama for March first week; Deets

Queen of Tears is a romance comedy starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. There had been a lot of hype surrounding the drama even before its release, since the popular actors were appearing on screen together. Moreover, there is intrigue about the plot among fans as well. Queen of Tears has become the most buzzworthy drama in the first week of March. The Pyramid Game and the Korea-Khitan War were placed second and third, respectively.

According to Good Data Corporation's latest survey, Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears became the most buzzworthy K-drama for the first week of March. The survey analyzed the K-dramas that were broadcast from March 4 to March 10, 2024. The news articles, Voice of Netizen, videos, and SNS platform engagement and netizens' reactions were used to determine the ranking. Queen of Tears tells the story of Baek Hyun Woo, who is the legal director of the Queens Group, and Hong Hae In, the heiress of this conglomerate. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love, but over time, things changed and they became distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

Cha Eun Woo's Wonderful World becomes the fifth-most buzzworthy drama in the first week of March

The psychological thriller starring Bona, Jang Da A, Ryu Da In, and Kang Na Eon became the second most buzzworthy K-drama. The third spot on this list was taken by the historical drama Korea-Khitan War. The latest episode achieved its highest viewership rating ever with 13.8 percent. The romance comedy Wedding Impossible was placed fourth on the list. The drama stars Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, and Kim Do Wan.

Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo starrer mystery thriller Wonderful World became the fifth most buzzworthy K-drama for the first week of March. The drama is streaming on Disney+.

