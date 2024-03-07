Queen of tears highlight: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won try to hang on to their marriage which is in crisis; Watch

Queen of Tears is a highly anticipated series which stars My Liberation Notes' Kim Ji Won and It's Okay To Not Be Okay's Kim Soo Hyun. Fans eagerly wait for this romance comedy as the two actors come together and show their chemistry. The drama tells the story of a couple who are in an unhappy marriage but try to rekindle the love that they once had for each other.

Queen of Tears highlight featuring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun

On March 7, tvN released a highlight video for their upcoming romance comedy Queen of Tears which features Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun. Kin Soo Hyun plays the role of an employee at Kim Ji Won's company. The two get married and he finds it hard to adjust to the new ways of this rich family. With every passing day, his patience and happiness hang by a thread. With time, work became a priority for his wife and the love that they once had slowly disappeared. They try to work on their failing marriage and find love again.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is scheduled to premiere on March 9 and will be streaming on Netflix for a global audience.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT sends mystery package with comeback schedule for minisode 3: TOMORROW in new teaser; Watch