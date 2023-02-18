Quiz: Choose your favorite dishes and we’ll reveal which SEVENTEEN member is your dinner date

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8 , Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play (EP) 17 Carat which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list.

SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK won the male and female group of the year at the 'Circle Chart Music Awards 2022'. On the afternoon of February 18th, the 'Circle Chart Music Awards 2022' was held in Seoul. SEVENTEEN said, “We won the Male Group of the Year award. We received the World Rookie Award in 2016, and time has passed and 7 years have passed since we received the Male Group of the Year award, so the feeling is new. It's an honor to be on stage with great artists, and I'm also grateful to K-pop fans. Also, thank you so much Carats.”