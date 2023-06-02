Quiz: Which Stray Kids member is your cooking partner? Bake a cake and you’ll know

Through the 2017 reality show of the same name, JYP Entertainment formed the South Korean boy band Stray Kids. There are eight people in the group: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Initially a nine-piece bunch, part Woojin left because of undisclosed individual reasons in October 2019. In January 2018, Stray Kids released their pre-EP mixtape. On March 25, they released the EP I Am Not, followed by the other two EPs in the I Am series, I Am Who and I Am You.

Stray Kids’ activities:

Stray Kids recently made their comeback with 5-STAR and the title track S-Class. The song 'Special' embodies Stray Kids' self-assurance. Lyrics such as 'Special star, That's me' to emphasize how unique Stray Kids are. The title track adds freshness and challenge to the 'unique and eccentric' personality of Stray Kids. The song dives into the members enjoying their success after years of hard work and they admit that they are great at what they do.

