'Raced with BTS' RM': &TEAM's Yuma and K share memories of workout sessions at HYBE gym with K-pop idol

On January 30, 2024, a video clip featuring &TEAM member K resurfaced online, revealing that he had mentioned having a treadmill race with BTS' RM at the HYBE gym. &TEAM is a Japanese boy band under HYBE Labels. On the other hand, RM enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023. Prior to his enlistment, the singer and music producer had confirmed that he was working on new music projects, although no further details were provided about them.

BTS’ RM workout sessions with &TEAM

Since their debut on December 7, 2022, with their first EP, First Howling: Me, &TEAM, the nine-member boy group, has entertained millions with their talent and voices. However, more recently, fans of &TEAM and the BTS ARMY were surprised to learn about the unique connection and friendship between the band and RM. When &TEAM member K revealed that he had a treadmill race against the Still Life rapper-songwriter at the HYBE gym, fans erupted into laughter and shared their amusing thoughts in the comments on Twitter, resharing the clips.

Member K during the variety show &Gakuen revealed that he recently had a race with RM of BTS, so he expressed his desire to showcase the results of his training from that day to his fans. As expected, numerous fans were taken aback by this new revelation, with one fan even jokingly expressing on Twitter their readiness to live in the HYBE gym just to catch a glimpse of the BTS leader working out. It's worth noting that the interview is approximately two months old, likely from November 2023 or the end of the first week of December 2023. Therefore, pinpointing the exact timeframe when K worked out with BTS' RM is challenging. Nevertheless, fans are delighted to learn about the interaction between &TEAM and BTS RM.

Another instance of BTS RM and &TEAM working out together occurred when Yuma disclosed in another older interview that, while exercising at the company gym (HYBE), he realized he was doing a workout incorrectly. BTS RM then stepped in to provide guidance on the correct technique. K further elaborated that Yuma received a private lesson from RM for about 1-2 minutes.

More about &TEAM

