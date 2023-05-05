Reliving the glory days of Doctor Stranger: One of Lee Jong Suk's most exigent roles that kept viewers on edge

‘Doctor Stranger’ is a memorable K-drama that captured viewers' hearts and topped the ratings. SBS brought in top-notch actors, including veterans from shows like City Hunter and Master's Sun. Lee Jong Suk's performance was exceptional, and the drama had a good balance of humor and drama, preventing any dull moments in the middle of the series.

The storyline of Doctor Stranger

Park Hoon, as a child, moved from South Korea to North Korea with his father, a renowned heart surgeon, to perform surgery on the North Korean leader. During the procedure, the North Koreans held Park Hoon hostage, threatening to kill him if his father failed to save the leader. Park Hoon and his father were then forced to stay in North Korea and were unable to return to South Korea. Seuk Joo Jang, a corrupt South Korean politician, secretly allowed this to happen as he knew they would be trapped. Seuk Joo Jang eventually became the President of South Korea and later needed heart surgery from Park Hoon. However, he planned to ruin Park Hoon's life after the surgery.

Lee Jong Suk: A delight to watch

Despite the difficulties, Park Hoon grows up in North Korea and follows in his father's footsteps to become a doctor. As a child and teenager, he falls deeply in love with Jae Hee Song, but their romance is dangerous due to Western influences being frowned upon in North Korea. The couple's fate takes a turn for the worse when Park Cheol, Park Hoon's father, is executed before his eyes. Determined to escape North Korea with Jae Hee, Park Hoon sees an opportunity when he is sent to South Korea to obtain medical equipment under guard protection. However, their plan is thwarted when Jae Hee falls from a bridge during a wild motorcycle escape and is taken to a Communist concentration camp by a leftist agent named Jin Soo Cha, who secretly desires her. Meanwhile, Park Hoon successfully flees to South Korea with the help of Tae Sool, a hitman who was once given a lollipop by Park Hoon and feels indebted to him.

Characterisation of the drama

In South Korea, Park Hoon works odd jobs until he is recognized as a skilled doctor and hired at Myungwoo University Hospital. Despite being separated from Jae Hee, he learns that she is still alive and imprisoned in a North Korean camp. Determined to save her, Park Hoon scrimps and saves as much as he can, even if it means spending a fortune to buy her freedom.

A woman doctor named Seung Hee Han, who bears a striking resemblance to Jae Hee, appears at the hospital where Hoon works. Despite her denials, Park Hoon believes that she is Jae Hee and follows her around, calling her by that name. However, it becomes clear that she has a connection to Jin Soo Cha and may be under threat from him. The audience is left wondering if she is really Jae Hee, brainwashed, or has a hidden agenda against Park Hoon.

The drama's production value also added to its success. Doctor Stranger's cinematography was stunning, showcasing beautiful sceneries and capturing the essence of both North and South Korea. The drama's soundtrack was also exceptional, featuring songs that complemented the drama's mood and added to the viewers' emotional connection to the story. Doctor Stranger is a masterpiece that captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. The drama's intriguing plot, amazing acting, and stunning production value made it one of the most unforgettable K-dramas of all time. Nine years since its release, it remains a classic that continues to inspire and entertain K-drama fans worldwide.

