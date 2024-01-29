BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rihanna send netizens into a frenzy hanging out at 2024 Gala Des Pièces Jaunes; see PIC

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rihanna spark euphoria at the 2024 Gala Des Pièces Jaunes in Paris. Lisa's Instagram post confirms a dreamy encounter between the K-pop sensation and the global icon, Rihanna, setting social media ablaze with their radiant smiles and impeccable style.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rihanna’s picture together goes viral

The 2024 Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, held at Accor Arena in Paris on January 27, witnessed an extraordinary convergence of global stars, with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids gracing the stage.

Among the distinguished attendees was none other than Barbadian sensation Rihanna. Netizens, fervently hoping for a momentous encounter, were elated as Lisa's Instagram unveiled a captivating photo of her alongside Rihanna. The radiant image captures the two stars, adorned in stunning designer outfits, sharing smiles that have set social media ablaze.

The enchanting moment follows rumors of a prior rendezvous, with reports suggesting Lisa's attendance at Jay-Z's December 2023 birthday bash, attended by Rihanna. The recent confirmation of their interaction at the Gala has sent fans into a frenzy, affirming the transcendent allure of Lisa and Rihanna's star-studded collaboration.

As the photo continues to go viral, the internet reverberates with celebrations for this iconic duo, marking a spectacular highlight in the realm of global entertainment.

More details about the 2024 Gala Des Pièces Jaunes

At this year's Gala des Pièces Jaunes, held at Paris's Accor Arena on January 27, Stray Kids and BLACKPINK's Lisa dazzled the audience with electrifying performances. Stray Kids, with their dynamic energy, lit up the stage with hits like S-CLASS, TOPLINE, and the iconic God's Menu. Lisa, in her solo spotlight, mesmerized the crowd with captivating renditions of her chart-toppers LALISA and MONEY. The star-studded event also featured performances by renowned artists Maroon 5, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, A$AP Rocky, among others. The Gala, not only a musical extravaganza but also a charity event, witnessed an array of celebrities coming together to support a noble cause, making it a night to remember for fans and philanthropy alike.

