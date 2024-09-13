The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer classifies as a sincere slow burn mystery-drama

Plot:

Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is a British-Indian Detective Inspector who has recently lost her child. While she is still grieving, she is asked to assist Detective Inspector Hardy on the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire named Ishmeet, belonging from the Sikh community. While she is initially not keen on being part of the investigation, she ends up accompanying DI Hardy on the case. The prime suspect is of Islamic origin and the investigation becomes messier thanks to the strained relationship of the two immigrant communities.

Who is actually the culprit and what is the reason for the murder of the 10 year old? Watch The Buckingham Murders to find that out.

What works for The Buckingham Murders:

The Buckingham Murders is a sincere mystery-drama that goes beyond conventional investigations that we are used to seeing in films of this genre. The Buckingham Murders is deep and layered. It masterfully addresses the disharmony between different immigrant communities in the UK and the implications that it has on the case at hand. There are other important topics that the movie touches upon like drug abuse and the taboo of Lgbtqia+ relationships in conservative immigrant households. The story has a good slow burn feel to it. Having said that, the movie could do with better pacing for enhanced impact. There are two situational songs that really suit the mood of the film.

What doesn't work for The Buckingham Murders:

The Buckingham Murders is not a taut mystery-thriller and so you never really feel the tension or thrill that you'd wish to feel in a movie of this genre. The screenplay is slow and it's only in the last 30 odd minutes that things get interesting from a drama perspective. Despite its short run-time, the film had scope to be edited by atleast 15 minutes. Rest, The Buckingham Murders classifies as a sincere attempt at making a slow burn mystery-drama.

Watch The Buckingham Murders Trailer:

Performances in The Buckingham Murders:

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a good, restrained performance as DI Jassmeet Bhamra. It's a strong character and she justifies it.

Ash Tandon as DI Hardy is extremely dependable.

Prabhleen Sandhu surprises, especially in the final portions.

Other supporting actors in the movie do a credible job.

Final Verdict of The Buckingham Murders:

The Buckingham Murders is a crafty mystery drama, made with a lot of heart. The movie does feel a tad too slow at times but it manages to give a satisfying feeling at the end of it all.

Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders plays in theatres now. Will you be watching The Buckingham Murders? Do let us know.

