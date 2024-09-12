One of the biggest female stars of modern generation, Kareena Kapooor Khan returns to the big screen with the Hansal Mehta directed The Buckingham Murders. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena herself, the film is releasing in two languages in India – Hindi and Hinglish – catering primarily to the audience in premium multiplex chains. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 1 hour and 49 minutes (109 minutes).

The Buckingham Murders is seeing an All-India Release by Pen Marudhar and the distributor is going with a tight release, focused primarily in the metros, with focused showcasing concentrated towards the evening and night shows. It’s not a quintessential Kareena Kapoor film, and hence, the makers are going for a tight release on 700 screens in India. The advance bookings for The Buckingham Murders opened on Thursday morning and the response is not that encouraging, but the film was never expected to be an advance heavy thriller.

As on Thursday at 5.30 PM, the Kareena Kapoor starrer has sold approximately 2500 tickets in the top 3 national chains and the final count is expected to be in the range of 7000 tickets. It’s all going to boil down to the reports and the walk in audience towards the evening and night shows for the film. As on present advance trends, it looks like a start around the Rs 1 crore mark for The Buckingham Murders, and then the fate boils down to the weekend trend and the Monday hold as the start will be anything but reasonable.

Hansal Mehta is known to deliver content heavy films and if the film is appreciated by the target audience, Kareena Kapoor’s presence could make the film see higher than usual jumps over the weekend as there is a big face associated to a rather niche film. A film like The Buckingham Murders could have had a little wider appeal in the pre-pandemic world leading to a better start, but unfortunately, the audience consumption pattern has undergone a shift, which makes it heavily dependent on the reports. No music is another drawback in terms of commercial prospects.

A sampling is must for The Buckingham Murders for the word of mouth to spread, and that could happen only if it pushes itself above the Rs 1.00 crore mark. All eyes on the Friday business now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

