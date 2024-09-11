Kareena Kapoor reveals husband Saif Ali Khan finds her ‘sexy’ at 44; says she doesn't need Botox: ‘I play roles that reflect…’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling the industry and how over the years. Currently gearing up for the release of The Buckingham Murders, the actress revealed that her husband Saif Ali Khan finds her sexy, and she doesn’t feel the need for Botox. She also stated being happy about doing age-appropriate roles.

In a new interview with Harpers Bazaar, Kareena Kapoor stated that she feels comfortable in her own skin and age. She revealed that she had been confident since the beginning and that her talent and commitment would bring her work. She took care of herself, stayed fit, and focused on being the best version of herself.

The Buckingham Murders actress further shed light on her approach towards self-care, which includes spending quality moments with friends, cooking with her husband, Saif Ali Khan or simply enjoying her workout sessions. According to her, it is about feeling great, whether through a fitness routine or just being with her family. "Nourishing my soul with a good meal, a heartfelt chat, or a bottle of wine is essential for me," she said.

Kareena further reiterated her belief in embracing her true self by staying fit and fulfilled. During the conversation, the actress reflected on being against altering one’s appearance. According to her, age is a part of beauty. The actress underlined the fact that one need not fight lines or try to look younger, but embrace themselves and love the age they’re at.

“I’m 44 and have never felt better. I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that,” said Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders. Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is poised to release on September 13, 2024.

