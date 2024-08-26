Angry Young Men: Hansal Mehta's review of Salim-Javed's docu-series is every cinema lover's mann ki baat

Salman Khan Films, Excel Films, and Tiger Baby Films have scored a major success with their three-episode series exploring the legendary Salim-Javed collaborations in Bollywood. Titled Angry Young Men, the series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is gaining widespread attention. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has also shared his thoughts on the docu-series, praising it on social media. He described it as a nostalgic experience akin to an ‘expensive family video,’ and it's a must-watch for all cinema enthusiasts.

On August 26, Hansal Mehta shared his thoughts on the Salim-Javed series Angry Young Men via X. He found the series nostalgic and intimate, likening it to an expensive family video made for public viewing. He wrote, “I enjoyed Angry Young Men for what it is. Nostalgic and intimate almost like an expensive family video for public consumption.”

While he felt it didn't offer much new information beyond existing knowledge, he appreciated the introspective reflections from the two legends and added, “Didn’t offer much beyond what we know but to hear the two thespians introspecting on their work and lives is a treasure. Really good collection of clips and a well edited show.” He concluded his note by stating that he doesn't understand why some people criticize work based on their expectations rather than its actual content.

The three-part series delves into the impact of Salim-Javed's groundbreaking 'Angry Young Man' persona and their influential screenplays that transformed Hindi cinema in the 1970s. It highlights how their work in several successful films mesmerized an entire generation. Out of the 24 films Salim and Javed worked on together, 22 were box office hits. Classics like Don, Zanjeer, and Sholay stand out among their most notable successes. Despite their impressive track record, the duo parted ways in the early 1980s.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Amitabh Bachchan lend their voices to narrate the tale of the legendary writer-lyricist duo, Salim-Javed, in the documentary series Angry Young Men. Co-produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Salman Khan Films, the series premiered on August 20.

On the professional front, Hansal Mehta's next film, The Buckingham Murders, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, is set to hit theaters on September 13. Besides this, Mehta has completed shooting for his upcoming series Gandhi, with Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame portraying the titular character.

