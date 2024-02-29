NewJeans featured on 2024 Billboard Women in Music issue

NewJeans is a South Korean K-pop girl group with five members including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut in July 2022 with the popular track Attention. The group is known for their hits like Hype Boy, Ditto, Super Shy, OMG, ETA and many more. NewJeans was featured on the 2024 Billboard Women in Music. Here is a look at their latest achievement.

NewJeans featured on Billboard's latest Women in Music issue

NewJeans was featured in the 2024 Billboard Women in Music issue. The group also received the title Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 6 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Fans will be able to view the event on live stream on March 7. Billboard highlighted that since their debut in July 2022, the group has done phenomenally well on their charts and also on streaming platforms. Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX, Young Miko, Karol G, Michelle Jubelirer and many more were also featured in the latest issue.

NewJeans' recent achievements

NewJeans performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest becoming the K-pop group to perform at the event.

They achieved a significant feat at the Mnet Asia Music Awards as the rookie group took home two grand prizes, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Additionally, they also became the first girl group in 12 years to win the Artist of the Year.

NewJeans marked their first US award show performance on November 19. The group performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2023. They were also nominated for various categories which are Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Album, and Top Global K-Pop Song. The group took home the award for Top Global K-Pop Artist.

