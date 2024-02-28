NewJeans reported to make special guest appearance at IU’s upcoming world tour concert H.E.R; DEETs inside

NewJeans, the popular K-pop girl group is all set to make a guest appearance at IU’s upcoming world tour concert in March. Expectations are high as IU herself suggested NewJeans’ appearance.

On February 28, a Korean Media outlet reported that NewJeans is about to make a special appearance at IU’s upcoming world tour concert H.E.R, which will be held in Seoul in March.

The Nation’s younger sister, IU first had an encounter with the ADOR group NewJeans when they appeared on her YouTube talk show named IU’s Palette. During the show, IU engaged in a worthwhile conversation about the group’s albums and tracks. She also seemed to be very impressed with the members’ charming vocals.

Furthermore, IU recently collaborated with NewJeans member Hyein on her latest album The Winning. Hyein's ethereal voice was featured on a verse of a track titled Shh..from IU’s album, which garnered a lot of praise and attention. Netizens were truly overwhelmed to witness the unexpected collaboration between IU and Hyein. The NewJeans member also expressed her gratitude towards her senior, emphasizing on the given opportunity.

Since then, there has been much anticipation about them working together shortly. The speculation further materialized as IU announced NewJeans’ appearance at her world tour concert. Fans and followers are looking forward to witnessing a performance of Shh.. during the concert.

Meanwhile, NewJeans’ is also expected to perform their hit tracks.

More about IU's world tour concert

Earlier, In January IU unveiled the schedule for her much-awaited world tour H.E.R, which will first commence on March 2, in Seoul. From there the K-pop idol will make several stops at multiple Asian cities across the world including, Japan’s Yokohama and Osaka, Taiwan’s Taipei, Indonesia’s Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. The tour will continue in several Western regions as well, such as London, Berlin, and six cities in the U.S.A. IU will be keeping busy on this tour till August 2.

NewJeans' recent activities

Meanwhile, NewJeans hasn’t announced an official comeback in 2024. Their last album was released on December 19, 2023. It was a remix album titled NJWMX. Currently, the members have been keeping busy with various magazine appearances for global luxury brands.

Fans of the artists are eagerly looking forward to indulging in a magical moment between NewJeans and IU, on her world tour concert, in Seoul’s indoor arena KSPO Dome.

