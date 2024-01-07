Rohit Shetty REVEALS Shilpa Shetty broke her leg while shooting action scene in Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty is a filmmaker known for his unbelievable stunts in his action movies. Whereas actress Shilpa Shetty is renowned for acing all her roles like a boss. Well, the two maestros have joined hands for an upcoming action thriller TV series, Indian Police Force. Recently, the director spoke about choosing Shilpa to play the lady cop in the series.

Rohit Shetty reveals Shilpa Shetty broke her leg while playing a lady cop in Indian Police Force

Later this month, director-producer Rohit Shetty is coming up with a banging web series titled Indian Police Force. The show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. Recently, in a statement, the filmmaker shared why he chose Shilpa to play the ‘Shero’ in the film. He also disclosed that the actress broke her leg while shooting for it.

Sharing why Rohit decided to rope in Shilpa Shetty for a role initially designed for a hero, he said, “This character was earlier for a hero. But then, last moment, we called her when she was shooting for Sukhee in Chandigarh. Then she was doing India’s Got Talent, and she shuttled between all and made it happen. I knew she would be able to do it. She even broke her leg during an action scene,” he added.

At the trailer launch event, Rohit said that Shilpa has really given her blood and sweat to the role. “In one scene, she got a fracture. She was at home for three months, and I can’t say thanks to myself,” Shetty shared.

Shilpa Shetty talks about her fall during Indian Police Force shooting

At the event, the Sukhee actress addressed the issue and said that even though this wasn’t the first time she had performed stunts. However, it was her first time hurting herself. She said, “I have done action before, but it was my first major fall. I feel so elated that Rohit thought of me to play Tara Shetty. My go-ahead was actually when I actually heard the name of the character. It was written so beautifully, and I’ve literally given an arm and a leg.”

Indian Police Force will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting January 19.

