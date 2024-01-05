Indian Police Force: Did you know Shilpa Shetty was bedridden for 3 months for THIS reason while shooting?

Indian Police Force is one of the most anticipated series of 2024. With this cop thriller, Rohit Shetty is set to make his digital debut. The limited-edition series stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. Today, January 5, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of the series at a special event organized in Mumbai. During the event, the filmmaker revealed that Shilpa did all the stunts on her own and even severely injured herself during one of the scenes, which led her to remain confined to bed for a few months.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was bedridden for 3 months while shooting for Indian Police Force

At the trailer launch event, Rohit Shetty revealed that Shilpa Shetty Kundra Kundra was bedridden for three months due to a major fracture while shooting for the Indian Police Force. “Shilpa has really given her blood and sweat. In one scene, she got a fracture. She was at home for three months and I can’t say thanks to myself,” he said with a laugh.

Shilpa Shetty opens up on major fall during Indian Police Force shooting

Speaking about it, Shilpa added that though this is not the first time that she performed stunts in a project, it’s the first time that she hurt herself so badly. “I have done action before but it was my first major fall. I feel so elated that Rohit thought of me to play Tara Shetty. My go-ahead was actually when I actually heard the name of the character. It was written so beautifully and I’ve literally given an arm and a leg,” she shared.

Advertisement

Thanking Rohit for offering her Indian Police Force, Shilpa shared that she loved playing the part as it was gritty and real. "We’ve done action before but this is the first time we haven’t used a single stunt double," added Shilpa.

She further added, “We were playing real-life heroes and he wanted to keep it as real as possible. He pushed us and prepped us to be ready to attempt something like that."

The actress also shared that it was a huge opportunity for her and she grabbed it with both hands. She was happy to be associated with IPF. Calling it an ode to our forces, Shilpa added that it was an absolute pleasure to be associated with it.

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force has been created by Rohit Shetty and is directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the digital debut of the Simmba helmer, who has established himself on the celluloid in the action genre. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. The series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty are gun-blazing cops in power-packed series