10 Upcoming K-dramas that you just can’t miss: Goryeo Khitan War, Once Upon a Boyhood, Sweet Home 2 and more

As we near the conclusion of the year, the world of K-dramas is buzzing with anticipation as several new and exciting TV shows are about to make their debut. Here's a compilation of these exciting upcoming K-dramas that you will not want to miss.

10 must-watch upcoming K-dramas you can't afford to miss

Goryeo-Khitan War: KBS is set to launch the star-studded historical drama Goryeo-Khitan War on November 11. This series narrates the tale of King Hyun Jong (played by Kim Dong Jun), whose inclusive governance brought Goryeo together to achieve victory in the Khitan conflict. It also highlights the role of Kang Gam Chan (depicted by Choi Soo Jong), his political mentor, and the commander-in-chief of the Goryeo army.

Secret Playlist: TVING's latest drama, Secret Playlist, features a cast led by Kim Hyang Gi, Shin Hyun Seung, and Yeon Oh. The series delves into the clandestine love story between Song Han Ju (portrayed by Kim Hyang Gi), an unassuming college student who secretly operates as a music YouTuber, and Lee Do Guk (played by Shin Hyun Seung), a prominent idol in the SEZ group who is known by his stage name Levi.

Once Upon a Boyhood: Starring an ensemble including Im Siwan, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Si Woo, Kang Hye Won, and more, the K-drama by Coupang Play is scheduled to make its debut on November 24. Once Upon a Boyhood unfolds within the setting of Buyeo Agricultural High School in Chungcheong Province during the 1980s and narrates the journey of Jang Byung Tae (portrayed by Im Siwan), a high school student who initially keeps to himself and aims to avoid confrontations but unexpectedly rises to become the most influential figure among his peers.

A Bloody Lucky Day: Starring Lee Sung Min, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Lee Jung Eun, the core, tVN drama A Bloody Lucky Day is a gripping thriller based on a webtoon. It revolves around Oh Taek (played by Lee Sung Min), a taxi driver who unwittingly picks up a high-paying passenger, Geum Hyuk Soo (portrayed by Yoo Yeon Seok), travelling to Mokpo. During the journey, Oh Taek discovers the chilling truth that his passenger is, in fact, a serial killer. The series is scheduled to premiere on November 24.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract: Scheduled to air on November 24 on both MBC and Viki, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is a star-studded drama adapted from a webtoon. It weaves a time-slip romance tale centered around the contractual union of Kang Tae Ha (portrayed by Bae In Hyuk), a modern-day bachelor, and Park Yeon Woo (played by Lee Se Young), a woman who has journeyed from the 19th century Joseon era.

My Demon: Set to premiere on SBS on November 24, My Demon features a talented cast led by Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang. This fantasy romantic comedy unfolds the story of Do Do Hee (portrayed by Kim Yoo Jung), a chaebol heiress with a demon-like demeanour who harbours deep-seated trust issues, and Jung Gu Won (played by Song Kang), an enchanting demon who unexpectedly loses his powers. Their journey takes an intriguing turn as they enter into a contractual marriage.

Advertisement

Tell Me You Love Me: Adapted from an acclaimed Japanese romance drama, Tell Me You Love Me introduces us to the world of Cha Jin Woo (portrayed by Jung Woo Sung), a hearing-impaired individual who finds solace in his quiet realm. He crosses paths with Jung Mo Eun (played by Shin Hyun Been), a determined actress who values her self-respect and relentlessly pursues her aspirations and love. This star-studded drama is set to premiere on ENA on November 27.

Sweet Home Season 2: The horror-drama series, with Song Kang taking the lead, is making a highly anticipated comeback with its second season premiering on Netflix on December 2. In this new season, Song Kang returns to reprise his character, Cha Hyun Soo, as the enigmatic virus that transforms people into monsters extends its devastating reach beyond South Korea's borders, causing chaos worldwide. Meanwhile, Cha Hyun Soo, who may hold the key to saving humanity, becomes subject to experimentation and confinement.

Gyeongseong Creature: An action-packed historical horror series, is set to debut on Netflix on December 22, featuring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in leading roles. The story unfolds against the backdrop of the Japanese occupation of Korea in the 1940s and revolves around Jang Tae Sang (portrayed by Park Seo Joon) and Yun Chae Ok (played by Han So Hee). They become entangled in a quest to solve a series of perplexing missing persons cases, ultimately unveiling a dreadful and chilling secret.

Welcome to Samdalri: Created by Kwon Hye Joo and directed by Cha Young Hoon, Welcome to Samdalri is set to premiere on JTBC on December 2. The story revolves around childhood friends Jo Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun). A tragic incident, stemming from a weather report mistake, results in the loss of Yong Pil's mother. As their destinies entwine, the series explores their journey of rediscovery and reconnection, emphasizing the enduring bonds of their friendship.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang's My Demon to Nam Joo Hyuk's Vigilante: Pick best drama releasing in November