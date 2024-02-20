The Glory fame Shin Ye Eun to join Rowoon and Park Seo Ham in upcoming historical K-drama; Report

Shin Ye Eun, a young Korean actress known for her impressive performances in many hit K-dramas, has been roped in for the upcoming historical drama titled Muddy Stream. She will be seen alongside former SF9 member Rowoon and 2022 drama Semantic Error star Park Seo Ham. Read the details below.

Shin Ye Eun reported to lead upcoming historical K-drama

According to a recently published report, Shin Ye Eun’s agency NPIO Entertainment has given a positive response stating, “ Shin Ye Eun is currently considering possible confirmation of her appearance in the historical K-drama.”

She will be seen alongside popular Korean actor Rowoon, who is renowned for his latest appearance in the 2023 drama Destined With You. Last year, Rowoon’s agency confirmed his appearance as a leading character in the new drama Muddy Stream.

Actor Park Seo Ham, who worked in dramas like Semantic Error and One Fine Week will also appear in a lead role in this period drama.

This upcoming drama will be one of the most-anticipated ones as viewers can expect to see new on-screen chemistry between Rowoon and Shin Ye Eun.

About the upcoming historical drama Muddy Stream

The historical drama Muddy Stream will narrate the story of a Joseon-era man who started as a gangster at Mapo Port, situated by the hub of economy and logistics Han River, and rises to become a legend of Joseon for his extraordinary ways.

This will be the second historical drama from the screenwriter Chun Sung Ii, followed by the success of his previous drama The Slave Hunters.

Meanwhile, Choi Chang Min, who is renowned for directing the 2012 period film Masquerade, will reportedly direct Muddy Stream.

About Shin Ye Eun

Shin Ye Eun is a young Korean actress, who has already gained towering popularity for her portrayal of young Park Yeon Jin in the hit revenge drama The Glory, starring Song Hye Kyo. She first earned recognition with her notable appearance in the popular high school drama A-TEEN. Later she starred in many critically acclaimed dramas such as The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Revenge Of Others, Rookie Cops, He Is Psychometric, and more.

Furthermore, the actress will be seen in an upcoming K-drama titled Jeong Nyeon, alongside Kim Tae Ri, Moon So Ri, and Ra Mi Ran.

Though the filming schedule of Muddy Stream hasn’t been confirmed yet, expectations are high regarding Shin Ye Eun’s portrayal in this historical drama, which will be a Disney+ original.

