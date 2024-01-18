She Would Never Know turns 3: Shedding light on key characters of Rowoon-Won Ji Ah’s office romance drama

She Would Never Know is a delightful slice-of-life drama that features actress Won Jin Ah and actor Rowoon as the main leads. It has been three years since the show premiered on JTBC, but the intense drama still remains fresh in viewers’ minds. The show focuses on an office romance that blossoms between a senior leader and a younger junior employee who works at a cosmetic company. As the show progresses, it unfolds a surprising twist of love square.

Let’s dive into the four significant characters involved in this complicated love drama!

Rowoon as Chae Hyun Seung

In the show She Would Never Know, SF9’s Rowoon portrays the role of Chae Hyun Seung, a handsome young employee who starts working at KLAR cosmetics company as an intern. He has always had a crush on his senior Yoon Song Ah, played by actress Won Ji Ah, but he hesitates to confess his feelings due to their mentor-mentee relationship.

Finally, one day he musters the strength to express his feelings but he discovers that Yoon Song Ah is already dating another co-worker. Unfazed by the circumstances, he continues to admire her from a distance and remains her obedient junior. However, Chae Hyun Seung feels the need to interfere when he finds out that Yoon Song Ah’s partner is cheating on her. The way he stands next to her during her worst time makes the viewers swoon over him.

Apart from being a hardworking employee and boyfriend, Chae Hyun Seung is also a lovable brother to his two sisters. Their cute banters remind the audience of the adorable bond that siblings usually share.

Won Jin Ah as Yoon Song Ah

Actress Won Jin Ah plays the mature character of Yoon Song Ah, a successful marketer who dreams of building her own cosmetics label one day. She is an ambitious woman who works hard day and night and keeps her personal life away from the spotlight. She always acknowledges her mentee Chae Hyun Seung's efforts to make her smile at the workplace.

Yoo Song Ah starts dating the company director in secret and Chae Hyun Seung turns out to be the first person to know about them. She falls apart when she gets to know about her boyfriend’s new affair. As she is emotionally devastated, she confides in her junior Chae Hyun Seung. The duo decides to pretend to be in a relationship to make her ex jealous, but ultimately Yoo Song Ah reciprocates to Chae Hyun Seung’s true feelings.

Lee Hyun Wook as Lee Jae Shin

Lee Hyun Wook assumes the role of Lee Jae Shin, the company director, and Yoon Song Ah’s boyfriend. The hatred for his character grows when the audiences get acquainted with his two-timing and on top of that, he is engaged to the other girl, Lee Hyo Joo.

It is later revealed that Lee Jae Shin is forced to marry Lee Hyo Joo as she is the Chairman's daughter and he wants to pay back a huge debt that he owes to her family, especially her brother. However, he realizes his mistake and calls off the wedding.

Lee Joo Bin as Lee Hyo Joo

One of the most complex characters in the show is Lee Hyo Joo, essayed by actress Lee Joo Bin. She is Lee Hyun Wook’s fiance who hates Yoon Song Ah for obvious reasons and is mean and bitter towards her.

Coming from a rich family where she gets what she wants, Lee Hyo Joo can’t take rejection and when director Lee Jae Shin doesn’t accept her feelings in the first go, she tries to hurt herself. This leaves him with no option but to marry her, creating a tiff with his actual girlfriend Yoon Song Ah.

