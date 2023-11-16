Former SF9 member Rowoon announces fan meeting tour An Ordinary Day; Date, location, and more details inside

Rowoon, former member of SF9, is about to begin his much-anticipated fan meeting tour, aptly titled An Ordinary Day. Fans all around the world are buzzing with anticipation, anxious to know the schedule, when, and where it will take place.

Rowoon returns with An Ordinary Day fan meeting tour

Rowoon has recently departed from SF9 to dedicate his attention to acting, embarking on a new phase in his career. To mark this special beginning filled with warmth and positivity, the Destined with You star has chosen to celebrate with fans. Further information about the event can be found below.

An Ordinary Day is scheduled to be held in five locations around Asia in the first half of 2024. FNC Entertainment announced that Rowoon will be holding his fan meeting tour in Taipei on January 21, 2024, Bangkok on January 27, 2024, Hong Kong on January 31, 2024, Manila on March 2, 2024, and finally conclude his tour in Seoul for which date is yet to be announced. The carefully selected venues aim to provide an intimate setting, allowing fans to share a special connection with Rowoon. Fans who want to meet their idol can look for additional notices for information on ticket sales.

About Rowoon

Rowoon, also known as Kim Seok Woo, is a versatile South Korean artist recognized for his roles as a singer, dancer, and actor. Debuting with SF9 in 2016, he swiftly gained prominence, showcasing his talents on various entertainment shows. Beyond music, Rowoon entered the acting scene in 2016, earning Best New Actor at the 2019 MBC Drama Awards. After renewing his contract with FNC Entertainment in 2020, SF9's participation in Kingdom: Legendary War brought them accolades at the KBS Drama Awards in 2021. Scheduling conflicts in 2022 led Rowoon to skip SF9's 11th EP promotions. On September 18, 2023, SF9 members renewed contracts with the agency. Rowoon renewed his contract but departed from SF9 but will stay with FNC Entertainment and now will focus on individual endeavors, particularly in acting.

