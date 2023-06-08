Sacrifice (Eat Me Up): 3 beautiful aspects of ENHYPEN’s B-Side dark and melancholic MV

On June 7, BELIFT Lab released the MV for ENHYPEN’s B-Side Sacrifice (Eat Me Up) from DARK BLOOD and ENHYPEN members looked like angels dressed in devilish garbs which showed their duality and we loved the song as much as the MV! The song talks about being with their loved one even beyond life, which brings an emotional aspect to the music video as well. Here are some of our favorite aspects of the MV:

The MV:

A music video with perfect beats was created by harmonizing ENHYPEN's visual beauty, which maximizes the dreamy fantasy charm, the colorful visuals of the seven members and their colors, and the unique group dance that expressed the lyrics well. This music video, which began with the picture of Jay meandering some place, radiates with the picture of ENHYPEN in a space that is suggestive of paradise and damnation. With excellent facial expressions, the members captivate viewers by portraying an innocent man with an air of arrogance.

The song:

As per BELIFT Lab, Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)' is a tune of the option R&B classification with a great yet complex, unobtrusive and provocative state of mind. It contains the feeling to swallow everything in this world and make it a piece of the other individual once more. The lyrics talk about being suffocated by the feelings and need that person to drain them of all these emotions. They ask their loved one to save them from the twisted reality and allow them to be a part of them so that they can experience love and escape the mess. The words devour, consume, ‘I give you my life’ sounds sacrificial, like they are ready to let go of everything in their life like it means nothing just so they can be closer to their loved one, which is apt for the song’s title.

The concept:

Comparing Bite Me and Sacrifice (Eat Me Up), both the songs talk about love but in Bite Me, it's more aggressive and seductive in nature but Sacrifice looks more soft and has an emotional aspect to it. It has a mysterious aura and the concept itself is beautiful. The emotions are well expressed in the song as well as the video.

