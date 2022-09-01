BELIFT LAB confirms ENHYPEN member Sunghoon’s departure from Music Bank’s MC position

ENHYPEN member Sunghoon took up the position of the MC of KBS’ music show ‘Music Bank’ late last year after replacing OH MY GIRL member Arin and TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin who initially held their spots for 14 months. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Sunghoon may soon step down from the role, that he carries alongside former IZ*ONE and current IVE member Jang Wonyoung.

Later, ENHYPEN’s agency BELIFT LAB confirmed that Sunghoon will indeed be leaving his position as the MC of the show and his last broadcast will be on the following day, September 2. Sunghoon has been in the host position for about 11 months now and will leave with a lot of experience and love that he gained by leading the program.

Known as the “Jjangku” couple, Sunghoon and Jang Wonyoung were always appreciated for their bright smiles and unbelievably charming looks. As visuals for their groups, they carried on their job perfectly well and even performed together.

Following their first broadcast together in October of last year, the two have been continuously hosting the music show, also having the opportunity to witness live audiences in the studio unlike their predecessors Arin and Soobin. It is unknown if Jang Wonyoung will be continuing her position as the MC and have a new partner or if she will also be leaving ‘Music Bank’. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is set to go on their first world tour starting with a concert in Seoul in October, so Sunghoon is likely to focus on idol activities henceforth.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon makes his first appearance in a K-drama with a cameo in ‘MIMICUS’