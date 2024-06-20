Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun’s reunion unfolds tragic BL story in K.Will’s No songs can express me MV; Watch

K.Will has just dropped the music video for No songs can express me, the title track for his seventh mini album All The Way. The heartfelt song’s music video is headlined by Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun, who reunite years after to unfold a new twist in their tragic BL (Boys Love) story.

Seo In Guk's 'unrequited' feelings for Ahn Jae Hyun meet final fate in K.Will's music video for No songs can express me

On June 20, around 6 p.m. KST( 2:30 p.m. IST), chart-topping ballad singer K.Will unveiled the music video for No songs can express me. In the video, Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun reunite years after they starred together in the soloist’s other song titled Please don’t…, continuing their love story with new plot twists.

The cinematic music video starts with Seo In Guk lighting up a smoke outside a funeral house when he spots Ahn Jae Hyun getting out of a car. He hides quickly behind a wall as if to conceal his unexpressed feelings for him.

K.Will’s warm voice with a dash of vibrato combines with the gentle piano to create melancholia as the music video shows Ahn Jae Hyun offering Seo In Guk a cup of warm coffee from the vending machine.

Seeing him so close after so many years, Seo In Guk is startled but slowly comes out of his shell.

The next few noir frames capture their growing feelings for each other or rather Seo In Guk’s. Everything that is on his mind is this sudden reunion with Ahn Jae Hyun and a palpable quandary.

Years after, they have become close once again, Ahn Jae Hyun’s smile makes his eyes sparkle, and his lips make Seo In Guk’s heart pound, but still he contemplates

K.Will’s heartbreaking voice warns viewers about a forthcoming shift in the course of this poignant love story. Seo In Guk finally gathers the courage and confesses his feelings, but it seems a happy ending is not on the horizon.

A heartbreaking twist ends Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun BL story in No songs can express me music video

With a shocking twist, the music video for No songs can express me reveals the funeral that made this reunion happen is not for anyone else but Seo In Guk. The story’s point of view suddenly changes character, as viewers see Ahn Jae Hyun ‘imagining’ to stay by his side.

This presents a question to the viewers; Did he also feel the same kind of love for his demised ‘friend’?

Watch K.Will's music video for No songs can express me:

The love story which began 11 years ago in the Please don’t… music video, when Ahn Jae Hyun got married, breaking Seo In Guk’s heart, finally meets its tragic end in K.Will’s No songs can express me.

