SEVENTEEN announces anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE banking on hip-hop, vocal and performance teams' powers; Watch

SEVENTEEN is a captivating K-pop boy band that has been steadily rising high with its distinctive music and style. They have managed to leave an indestructible mark on the music industry with their major hits like HOT, God of Music, Fire, CHEERS, and many more. SEVENTEEN members will soon begin their military enlistment, and before that, the K-pop band has announced its anthology album by dropping intriguing teasers.

SEVENTEEN teases anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE with artistic and flashy teasers; watch

SEVENTEEN has finally announced the date for their highly awaited comeback. The K-pop boy band will be returning with an anthology album titled 17 IS RIGHT HERE sooner than you think.

Teasing the concept of the album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, the K-pop band dropped an artistic and loopy concept teaser not long ago. In the concept teaser, a series of abstract art references to the 11 albums of the group are depicted. We go from one concept to another as if traveling in a colorful kaleidoscope with a brand new concept coming at the end. The teaser features SEVENTEEN house in which you see the different concepts peaking from the windows.

Adding to the excitement, SEVENTEEN unveiled another teaser assembling the three teams of their group. The teaser flashes the hip-hop team (S.Coups, Mingyu, Wonwoo, Vernon) then the performance team (Hoshi, Dino, The8, Jun), and at last the vocal team (Woozi, D.K., Seungkwan, Jeonghan, Joshua).

The hip-hop team encapsulating their edgy style is in a dimly lit corridor with wires, pipes, and metal walls creating a rap-battle setup. Followed by the performance team who slowly pierce with their looks in a room filled with screens, signaling towards their stage power. Last but not least, is the vocal team who is in a brightly lit room with mics, piano, and a big robotic machine hinting at their vocal prowess. The teaser highlights the powers of hip-hop, performance, and vocal teams building up to them coming together for something even more powerful.

More about SEVENTEEN’s 17 IS RIGHT HERE

17 IS RIGHT HERE by SEVENTEEN will be their comeback album. This time around, the world-renowned boy band is set to release a compilation album. The album is set to drop this month on April 29 at 6 PM KST.

