Showtime Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol 'changed' women's narrative in industry; says Shriya Saran

Karan Johar's Showtime is one of the most awaited web series of 2024. The trailer of Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shriya Saran was released today, February 13. During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the cast was present and discussed a lot of topics. At this event, Shriya opened up on how women's narrative tends to change after they make a comeback in the film industry but added that actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kajol changed the perspective.

Shriya Saran on how Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kajol changed women's narrative in industry

During the Showtime trailer launch event, Shriya Saran discussed women's narratives in the film industry. She shared, "Narrative change after making a comeback. When an actress doesn't do a film for few years, even for few months, they say it's a comeback. Don't know why it's like that. But things have changed. Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Alia (Bhatt).. they have changed the way things are seen."

She further added that if one is passionate, then she or he comes back to doing what he or she loves to do the most. "When I was making a comeback (laughs), I was nervous. All directors were supportive and welcoming and extremely nice about it. They ask how is Radha (her daughter). How is life.. before talking about work. There is no discrimination. There used to be but now there is no discrimination. It's much better. It has changed," Shriya shared.

About Showtime Trailer

A while ago, Karan Johar dropped the trailer of the web series Showtime. In the video, Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer who decided to produce great content to maintain his position on top. In one of the scenes in the trailer, he also takes a dig at nepotism and says, "Every outsider wants to be an insider.” Sharing the trailer, KJo captioned it, "Cinemas aur pardein ke peeche ka cinema! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Showtime is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. It has been directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it. The series features a stellar cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others. It is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

