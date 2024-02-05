A Killer Paradox actor Son Suk Ku establishes one-man agency and production company Stannum

Actor Son Suk Ku has embraced a new venture. As reported on January 5, Son Suk Kuu has recently founded Stannum, a solo agency, and production company.

Son Suk Ku establishes the production company Stannum

Son Suk Ku, now a free agent following the expiration of his exclusive contract with SBD Entertainment in August of the previous year, has embarked on a distinctive career path by venturing independently without a traditional agency. Those familiar with the industry observe that the Son Suk Ku name has evolved into a brand, naturally drawing attention and opportunities, even without proactive pursuit. Despite the potential challenges of managing a solo agency, he has chosen to sustain his flourishing acting career by aligning with a trustworthy manager.

Throughout the past year, Son Suk Ku, known for his interest in content creation, has engaged in discussions with various writers and directors, with plans to finalize contracts in the future. His new venture Stannum, a production and entertainment company, was officially registered on January 2, located in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, setting the stage for his upcoming endeavors in the industry. The former financial director of Saetbyuldang Entertainment, Son Suk Ku's previous agency, serves as the CEO.

More about Son Suk Ku and his upcoming project

Son Suk Ku is a versatile professional engaged in acting for theater, television, and film, as well as roles as an art director and director of short films. After completing his education at the Methodica Acting Studio for Film & Theater (later transferring to the Vancouver Institute of Media Arts), he returned to his hometown, initially securing minor roles in theater. Over time, he successfully transitioned into lead roles in independent films. In 2014, he took on the roles of art director and stage actor, contributing to the rewriting of scripts for the 5th stage play Love is Burning, an adaptation of Sam Shepard's Fool for Love. His drama debut occurred when he was cast in Netflix's second season of Sense8 in 2017. Venturing into directing, he made his debut with a segment in the anthology film Unframed: Rebroadcast in 2021.

Advertisement

In 2022, Son Suk Ku played a villainous role in the sequel The Outlaws: The Roundup, which achieved substantial success with over 12 million domestic moviegoers in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era. His exceptional performance earned him the Best New Actor award at the 42nd Korean Association of Film Critic Awards and the Best Actor award at the Brand of The Year Awards 2022.

Son Suk Ku is gearing up for A Killer Paradox which is scheduled to release on February 9. A Killer Paradox narrates the story of Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who experiences a life-altering event during a fateful night at the convenience store where he works. In a heated altercation with a customer, Lee inadvertently causes the customer's demise while wielding a hammer. Ridden with guilt and the fear of being a murderer, Lee soon discovers that the person he unintentionally killed was, in fact, a notorious serial killer. Miraculously endowed with the ability to discern individuals with evil intentions, Lee embraces this newfound power and transforms into a vigilante. He seeks justice by punishing those who have committed unethical acts in the past. However, his actions do not escape the attention of a determined and relentless detective who sets out to capture Lee Tang.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Liberation Notes star Son Suk Ku shares he planned to marry in past; reveals who stopped him