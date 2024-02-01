10 times legendary comedian Brahmanandam stole the show from actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR

Kanneganti Brahmanandam, better known as Brahmanandam is undeniably one of the best comedians in Indian cinema. It is often said that comedy is the hardest form of acting, but Brahmanandam always made it look so effortless with his unmatchable comic timing.

Ever since his hilarious debut in the film Aha Naa Pellanta in 1987, the actor has continued to entertain audiences, acting in a mind-shattering 1050+ films, a feat that no living actor in the world can claim.

As the legend turns 68 today, let us take a look at 10 iconic movies where Brahmanandam absolutely stole the show from actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr.NTR and many other talented actors.

10 iconic movies where Brahmanandam stole the show

1. Race Gurram (2014)

Race Gurram was a complete Allu Arjun show, up until the entry of Brahmanandam as ‘Kill Bill Pandey’. From his entry up until the pre-climax, there is not a second where the audience isn’t laughing.

2. Atharintiki Daaredi (2013)

Even the mere thought of Brahmanandam as ‘Bhaddam Bhaskar’ from Atharintiki Daaredi is enough to make someone laugh. Brahmi shares some hilarious scenes with Pawan Kalyan in the film, but it is the entire ‘Bhaskar Awards’ portion of the film that is a testament to Brahmanandam’s insane comic presence.

3. Julai (2012)

Perhaps very few directors have managed to utilise Brahmanandam’s comedy timing as efficiently as Trivikram Srinivas. Brahmanandam’s role as the world’s worst thief in Julai will leave you in splits.

4. Dookudu (2011)

Apart from Trivikram, if anyone extracted the best out of Brahmanandam, it was a prime Sreenu Vaitla, and Dookudu is proof of that. An absolutely electric Mahesh Babu and a hilarious Brahmanandam make Dookudu such an entertaining watch even today

5. Adhurs (2010)

In an otherwise average film, the scenes between Chari, played by Jr.NTR and Bittu, played by Brahmanandam are an absolute show-stealer.

6. Kick (2009)

When Ravi Teja and Brahmanandam combine, laughter is a natural byproduct. The comedian is at his natural best in this film and gives Ravi Teja a tough competition for laughs despite having much less screen time.

7. Pokiri (2006)

While Pokiri is a Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagan show all the way, Brahmanandam provides a much-needed comic relief in the film. His scenes with comedian Ali will make you fall on the floor laughing.

8. Athadu (2005)

The third Trivikram film on the list and it speaks volumes about the fruitful collaboration of these two stalwarts. Athadu is mostly a genre film but Brahmanandam still manages to find a way to extract some great comedy, also thanks to Trivikram’s splendid writing.

9. Venky (2004)

Venky was recently re-released in theatres and take a guess as to what scenes got the most cheers. That’s right, the entire train sequence between Ravi Teja and Brahmanandam was welcomed with hooting and screaming.

10. Manmadhudu (2002)

One of the most celebrated works of Nagarjuna, Manmadhudu is proof that Brahmanandam can literally do anything, and it will still be entertaining. The film’s most iconic scenes include the police chase sequence in America.

Happy Birthday Brahmanandam, thank you for the countless laughs throughout the years. Here’s hoping that your unmatched filmography continues to spread joy for years to come.

What is your most favourite role of the legend? Let us know in the comments below.

