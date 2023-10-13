EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja reveals he is returning to comedy with his next film; hints at possible collaboration with Brahmanandam

Ravi Teja is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the Telugu industry. He has been given the moniker ‘Mass Maharaja’, owing to his ability to entertain the audience like no other. In a career spanning more than two and a half decades, the actor has repeatedly delivered films that have gone on to become cult classics.

Ravi Teja to return to comedy next year

The Khiladi actor is also known to excel in comedy films. However, he has not done an out-and-out comedy since the 2022 action-comedy film Dhamaka, helmed by Trivandha Rao Nakkina. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ravi Teja revealed that he is slated to do a comedy film next year.

When he was asked when his next comedy film would be, the actor replied: “Yeah, kaafi time, last film Dhamaka ki thi, full length comedy… Kar raha hoon… agle saal kar raha hoon… full comedy… full entertainment. (Yeah, long time, last (comedy) film I did was Dhamaka, full length comedy… I’m doing one next year… Full comedy, full entertainment)”

Check out the whole interview here:

The Disco Raja actor also hinted at the possibility of a collaboration with Brahmanandam, who is a reputed actor in the comedy genre. The response came to the question from a fan, who expressed a desire to see a comedy entertainer with the dynamic combo that was last seen in the 2018 film Nela Ticket. The Vajrakaya actor responded enthusiastically saying “Of course!”

The actor was also asked about his fascination with the role of a thief, to which he nonchalantly replied stating that it is a pretty fun role to pull off. Apart from Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ravi Teja was also seen as a thief in the 2009 film Kick.

More about Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao is all set to hit the big screens on October 20. The film features Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Hareesh Peradi and many more, apart from the Dhamaka actor. The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, while the music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

