5 Diwali outfit ideas ft South divas Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan and others

Diwali is that one festival that makes you want to shine your best and dazzle in the most fashionable attire ever. If you’re the one caught in a dilemma about what to choose for your next party, we suggest you take cue from these 7 celebrity-approved Diwali outfit ideas from these amazing divas, who will inspire you to serve the ultimate dose of effortless fashion finesse.

5 South Celeb inspired Diwali outfit ideas

Nayanthara’s red Kasavu saree embodies tradition

Kasavu sarees have been an integral part of the traditional cultures in Kerala. However, the love for these special pieces of attire hasn’t been restricted to a handful of people. Take cue from Nayanthara’s choice of a red Kasavu saree, which would set the ultimate bar of glamor for Diwali. Like her, you can pair it with a simple matching blouse, big jhumkas and a gajra to decorate your hairdo.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s corset-style lehenga brings a European twist

Corsets have been a key element in European fashion. With the modern age, corsets seem to have been repurposed, and like Sobhita Dhulipala, you too can bookmark it for your Diwali look this season. The off-shoulder corset choli with bead and zari detailing enhances her hourglass figure. A loose wavy braid, polki jewelry and dewy makeup completed her look.

Shruti Haasan’s normalizes black for Diwali with her ethnic co-ords

Shruti Haasan never frets away from experimenting with fashion. For Diwali, take cue from her black co-ord set, which perfectly balances the ethnic vibe for the festive season, along with the touch of trendsetting styles. A close resemblance to the co-ord sets, Shruti’s flared pants feature gorgeous zardozi embroidery in gold. She paired it with a simple black top. A layered oxidized neckpiece, armlets and a boho-inspired hairdo enhanced her complete look.

Rashmika Mandanna’s blingy salwar suit brings back old-school nostalgia this Diwali

Are you the one who wishes to ditch the extravagant and dazzle in the beauty of old-school traditional wear this Diwali? If yes, Rashmika Mandanna is here with her stunning OOTD, perfect to celebrate those cozy evenings with your family this festive season. She wore a red and gold-toned sequin salwar suit, paired with a matching dupatta on one side. While her outfit added all the sparkle vibe, the diva completed her look with subtle makeup and open tresses, along with a sleek pair of earrings.

Trisha Krishnan flaunts her love for handwoven sarees perfect for Diwali

Nothing beats a good old saree for Diwali. For instance, take inspiration from Trisha Krishnan, who channeled her inner goddess for the festive season clad in a white saree, filled with intricate hand embroidery work all over it. The golden thread work accentuated her attire, adding a royal vibe to her look. A halter-neck blouse and open hair made her Diwali ready.

Which one of these celeb-approved Diwali outfits would you pick for this festive season?

