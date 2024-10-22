Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna couldn’t stop blushing on hearing Vijay Deverakonda’s voice during a phone call

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumored to be dating each other for quite some time now. Although the duo is yet to confirm the relationship, they shared a cute romantic moment in 2023, just before the release of Animal.

In a chat with Nandamuri Balakrishna on his show, Unstoppable with NBK, Rashmika was asked to make a call to her Dear Comrade co-star. While Ranbir Kapoor and Balakrishna were teasing the actress about her rumored boyfriend, Vijay answered the phone call, leaving Rashmika visibly blushing.

As the actor picked up and casually said, "What's up re," Rashmika couldn't hide her smile, making all of us gush over the alleged lovebirds. The entire instance was shown in a promo where both Balakrishna and Ranbir were teasing and playfully making fun of Rashmika by using Vijay’s name, even revealing to him that they had been calling her "Crushmika."

See the throwback promo ft Rashmika and Vijay’s phone call:

Moreover, in the same show, Ranbir also revealed how Sandeep Reddy Vanga had first spoken to Rashmika at a party on Vijay’s terrace. This conversation eventually led to the actress being cast as the lead in Animal.

The movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released in 2023, with Rashmika playing the main lead as the protagonist's wife. The blockbuster film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, marking his third directorial after Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh.

Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna is next set to be seen reprising her role in the Allu Arjun starrer sequel flick Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film directed by Sukumar features the actress as Srivalli, who is Pushpa’s wife in this installment. The actress is also playing the lead role in Bollywood movies like Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal and Sikandar starring Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is currently filming for his next movie, VD12, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The spy action film is said to have Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead with Anirudh Ravichander crafting the tracks and scores.

