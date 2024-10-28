Brother: Release date, full star cast, trailer, runtime and more about Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan's movie

Brother, one of the highly anticipated movies of this year, is all set to hit the big screens on the festival of Diwali, October 31. Directed by M. Rajesh, this film has been garnering attention due to its star cast and unique storyline. While Jayam Ravi will play the role of Karthik, Priyanka Mohan will essay the character of Archana.

Apart from these two, Brother will also feature stars like Bhumika Chawla, Natraj Subramanian, Sathish Krishnan, Achyuth Kumar and VTV Ganesh. Some other actors include Seetha, Master Ashwin, Saranya Ponvannan, Rao Ramesh, Suresh Chakravarthy and MS Bhaskar, among others.

The Jayam Ravi starrer is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Kalanithi Maran and Senthil Kumar. The music is composed by Harris Jayaraj and the cinematography is handled by Vivekanand Santhosam. On the other hand, the editing part of Brother is done by Ashish Joseph.

While the makers of Brother have not officially announced the runtime of the film, it is speculated to be approximately around 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Moreover, the Jayam Ravi starrer has received a U certificate from the censor board after clearing all the formalities for the certification. Now, the movie is suitable for people of all age groups as it is family-friendly.

Talking about the plot of Brother, it revolves around the life of Karthik who shares a complicated relationship with his parents. Despite being raised in a chaotic household, he is close to his sister Anandhi. The makers of this family entertainer had earlier dropped a teaser of the movie.

Advertisement

The clip began with Karthik sharing his simple desires in life with his family. He says that his goal in life is to have three meals a day, be happy and get some good sleep for eight hours without much interruption.

Take a look at the teaser below:

According to OTTplay, the digital rights of Brother have been secured by streaming giant Zee5. The movie will be released on the OTT platform once it completes its theatrical run.

Lastly, Jayam Ravi starrer Brother will clash with Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar, Kavin's Bloody Beggar and Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran in theaters.

ALSO READ: Tamil movies releasing on Diwali 2024: Box office battle between Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Jayam Ravi's Brother & Kavin's Bloody Beggar