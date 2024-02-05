Top 10 Best South Indian Romantic Movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT this Valentine’s Day 2024: Dear Comrade, Hridayam to Sita Ramam
Doesn’t matter if you’re single, dating, or in a committed relationship, these top ten South Indian romantic movies are sure to get you in the mood for Valentine’s Day. Read on
If there is any genre of film that is truly everlasting in nature, it is the genre of ‘Romance’. From gut-wrenching tragedies and reassuring love stories to cute romantic comedies, South India has produced some of the best genre-defining romances.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, let us take a look at the top ten South Indian romantic movies on OTT.
Top Ten South Indian Romantic Movies on OTT
1. Hi Nanna (2023)
- Writer-Director: Shouryuv
- Running Time: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Hi Nanna is an unforgettable instant classic, with beautifully written characters and wonderfully acted-out performances. Not only is it a tale of love between Viraj (Nani) and Yashna (Mrunal), but also a tale of fatherly love between Viraj and Mahi (Kiara). Who said Valentine’s is only for romantics?
2. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side A (2023)
- Writer-Director: Hemanth Rao
- Running Time: 2 hours 22 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaitra J Achar
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Rare are such heart-breaking tragedies that make you want to revisit them again and again. A painful story of what it means to truly love someone, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello will tear your heart into pieces. Watch it with someone who is willing to pick up those pieces and stitch them back together.
3. Thiruchitrambalam
- Writer-Director: Mithran R. Jawahar
- Running Time: 2 hours 13 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Cast: Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj, Raashi Khanna
- Genre: Romance/Musical
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Craving for a feel-good romantic comedy movie? Look no further than Thiruchitrambalam. Dhanush is superb as usual but it is Nithya Menen who triumphantly owns the film as the lady best friend in love. In addition to its great comedy is a sentimental father-son layer that will leave you weeping. This Valentine’s Day, say ‘I love you’ to your father figures.
4. Sita Ramam (2022)
- Writer-Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
- Running Time: 2 hours 43 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna
- Genre: Romance/Action
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar/Prime Video
A spellbinding film that sprung Mrunal Thakur into the limelight down South, Sita Ramam is the tragic and poetic tale of love between Sita and Lt.Colonel Ram. If you still haven’t seen Sita Ramam, you either don’t believe in love or have been living under a rock.
5. Hridayam (2022)
- Writer-Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan
- Running Time: 2 hours 51 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran
- Genre: Romance/Musical
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
A highly relatable coming-of-age college drama that will make you revisit your college days. From getting into fights, falling head over heels in love and eventually finding your true soulmate. Hridayam is a beautiful journey of listening to one’s heart.
6. Oh My Kadavule (2020)
- Writer-Director: Ashwath Marimuthu
- Running Time: 2 hours 26 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Vijay Sethupathi
- Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Where to Watch: Sony Liv/ZEE5
When two childhood friends Arjun and Anu decide to get married, their marriage quickly starts disintegrating due to miscommunication. When given a second chance, Arjun has to make the most out of his new-found opportunity. Oh My Kadavule is one of those pleasant feel-good films that keeps you smiling throughout.
7. Dia (2020)
- Writer-Director: K.S Ashok
- Running Time: 2 hours 16 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: Kushi, Dheekshith Shetty, Pruthvi Ambaar
- Genre: Romance/Thriller
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Dia is a Kannada language romantic film that tells the tale of Dia and her scarred relationship with love. It is an emotional rollercoaster of a film that is definitely not for the faint-hearted, and one that makes you think, ‘Nothing is certain’.
8. Dear Comrade (2019)
- Writer-Director: Bharat Kamma
- Running Time: 3 hours 9 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun
- Genre: Romance/Action
- Where to Watch: Prime Video/Disney+Hotstar/ Sony Liv
One of the most underrated Telugu romances is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Dear Comrade. A rebellious tale of fighting for what you love, the film although slightly overlong, packs in quite a few punches and is undeniably still Vijay and Rashmika’s best performance to this date.
9. Premam (2015)
- Writer-Director: Alphonse Puthren
- Running Time: 2 hours 36 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
A list of the top ten South Indian romantic movies to watch this Valentine’s Day and no Premam? That would be an unredeemable crime. Premam is Love. Love is Premam. Need I say more?
10. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010)
- Writer-Director: Gautam Vasudev Menon
- Running Time: 2 hours 37 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Silambarasan TR, Trisha, VTV Ganesh
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Where to Watch: Youtube
Gautam Vasudev Menon’s films have the kind of romance that is soft and subtle and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is no different. Not to mention, AR Rahman’s catchy tunes, especially the song Hosanna which make the film so much more memorable.
