70th National Film Awards Winners: Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 bags Best Film, PS-I, Kantara and others win big

The 70th National Film Awards is ready to celebrate some of the most cherished and successful films in the industry, which have provided audiences with exceptional entertainment. This year, several deserving nominees have been recognized as the finest of the bunch.

This past year has seen some incredible films, from Yash’s gripping thriller KGF Chapter 2 and PS-I taking the title of Best Film, to Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara being hailed as the top entertainer. The lineup is filled with beloved movies that have made a mark. So, without delay, take a look at the complete list of all the winners that have been revealed.

Best Film Category

Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan-I

Ponniyin Selvan-I Best Kannada Film: KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 Best Malayalam Film: Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009

Best Actor/Actress Category

Best Actor In A Leading Role: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Rishab Shetty for Kantara Best Actress In A Leading Role: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (tied with Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express)

Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (tied with Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express) Best Child Artist: Sreepath for Malikappuram (Malayalam)

Other categories

Best Playback Singer Female: Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009

Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 Wholesome Entertainment: Kantara

Kantara Best Debut Director: Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara (Malayalam)

Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara (Malayalam) Best Feature Film: Aattam (The Play)

Aattam (The Play) Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan-I

Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan-I Best Screenplay: Mahesh Bhuvanend for Attam (The Play)

Mahesh Bhuvanend for Attam (The Play) Best Sound Design: Aanand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan-I

Aanand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan-I Best Music Director: AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan-I

AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan-I Best Choreography: Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for Thiruchitrambalam

Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for Thiruchitrambalam Special Mention: Kadhikan (Malayalam)

Well, the list surely includes some of the most-loved and popular films which have managed to captivate the audience in this past year. Congratulations to all the winners!

