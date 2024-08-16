70th National Film Awards Winners: Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 bags Best Film, PS-I, Kantara and others win big
The 70th National Film Awards are here to celebrate the most talented individuals in the film industry. Take a look at the winners of some of the most prestigious awards!
The 70th National Film Awards is ready to celebrate some of the most cherished and successful films in the industry, which have provided audiences with exceptional entertainment. This year, several deserving nominees have been recognized as the finest of the bunch.
This past year has seen some incredible films, from Yash’s gripping thriller KGF Chapter 2 and PS-I taking the title of Best Film, to Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara being hailed as the top entertainer. The lineup is filled with beloved movies that have made a mark. So, without delay, take a look at the complete list of all the winners that have been revealed.
Best Film Category
- Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan-I
- Best Kannada Film: KGF Chapter 2
- Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2
- Best Malayalam Film: Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009
Best Actor/Actress Category
- Best Actor In A Leading Role: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
- Best Actress In A Leading Role: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (tied with Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express)
- Best Child Artist: Sreepath for Malikappuram (Malayalam)
Other categories
- Best Playback Singer Female: Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009
- Wholesome Entertainment: Kantara
- Best Debut Director: Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara (Malayalam)
- Best Feature Film: Aattam (The Play)
- Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan-I
- Best Screenplay: Mahesh Bhuvanend for Attam (The Play)
- Best Sound Design: Aanand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan-I
- Best Music Director: AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan-I
- Best Choreography: Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for Thiruchitrambalam
- Special Mention: Kadhikan (Malayalam)
Well, the list surely includes some of the most-loved and popular films which have managed to captivate the audience in this past year. Congratulations to all the winners!
