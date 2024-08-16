Kantara actor Rishab Shetty says THIS to Yash after he congratulates him for his big win at 70th National Film Awards

KGF star Yash congratulated Rishab Shetty for bagging the Best Actor award at the prestigious 70th National Film Awards. Shetty's critically acclaimed film Kantara has been making waves since its release in 2022. Taking to social media, Yash expressed his pride and admiration for Rishab Shetty's achievement.

He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards. A special shoutout to our very own Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur, Prashanth Neel and the entire Homebale Films team for the well-deserved recognition for Kantara and KGF 2. Here's to many more heights. This is indeed Kannada cinema's shining moment on the national stage!"

Rishab Shetty was quick to respond to Yash's best wishes and wrote, "Thank you so much . Congratulations to the entire team of #KGF2." For the unversed, KGF 2 was awarded the Best Kannada Film at the 70th National Film Awards.

Rishab Shetty also received well wishes from Jr NTR following his big win at the 70th National Film Awards. Jr NTR took to his X handle and wrote, "Congratulations to @shetty_rishab on your well-deserved Best Actor win for Kantara! Your mind-blowing performance is still giving me goosebumps...Also, congrats to the entire team of Kantara for winning the Best Popular Film award."

Rishab Shetty expressed gratitude to the RRR star and wrote, "Thank you so much sir."

The 70th National Film Awards, announced on August 16, 2024, highlighted the remarkable achievements of regional cinema.

Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was a standout, winning the award for Best Tamil Film. The film garnered multiple awards, including Best Music Direction for AR Rahman and Best Cinematography for Ravi Varman.

In Kannada cinema, Kantara emerged as a major winner, securing the Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award. Rishab Shetty's performance in the film earned him the Best Actor award. KGF: Chapter 2 also made waves, winning the Best Kannada Film award and Best Action Direction.

