Angry Young Men trailer: Toxic star Yash pays tribute to legendary writing duo Salim-Javed, calls their dialogues a 'philosophy'

Toxic star Yash made a surprising appearance in the trailer for the upcoming docu-series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story. The series celebrates the legendary writing duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who revolutionized Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 80s. In the trailer, Yash is seen alongside other prominent Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Farhan Akhtar.

While Salman Khan expresses nervousness about telling stories about his father Salim Khan, Yash narrates how the Salim-Javed duo was a magical phenomenon. The KGF star paid tribute to the duo and said, "Why is it today people talk about those dialogues? They remember that because it's not just dialogue, it's philosophy."

However, some viewers have questioned Yash's inclusion in the trailer, speculating it may be a forced attempt to capitalize on his popularity after the success of KGF.

A social media user wrote on reddit, "Liked it, especially them being brats, the power they held and their fall out. But why is Yash there? Zabardasti ka inclusion cuz of KGF. Lets see how it's weaved though."

A subsequent comment read, "I couldn't understand why Yash was there either unless they're trying to show that he's playing an angry young man character today with KGF and its basic dialogues. Maybe KJo has an investment there as well."

Meanwhile, another one commented, "Kgf was distributed by Farhan Akhtar’s company in north, so that must be the connection. Yash must have also been a fan of Salim-Javed films so it fit in perfectly."

The three-part docu-series Angry Young Men is a collaboration between two of the most iconic stars Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar and is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting August 20, 2024. With its impressive lineup of guests and the legendary status of Salim-Javed, Angry Young Men is generating significant anticipation among fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash’s film titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has gone on floors on August 8. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and will reportedly feature Kiara Advani.

