Rishab Shetty turns 41: Celebrating the Kannada star who is divine in storytelling and a blockbuster actor

Rishab Shetty has been part of the Kannada film for several years now, making his presence notable with his acting capabilities and direction skills. With his most recent hit being the much-celebrated Kantara, the actor has earned immense praise and love from fans and critics.

Here we are celebrating the 41st birthday of Rishab Shetty and taking a quick glance over his films in recent.

Rishab Shetty - A star with divine powers in storytelling

Born on July 7, 1983, in the Kadri neighborhood of Mangaluru City, Rishab Shetty started his schooling Udupi district as Prashanth Shetty. From his early times itself, the actor used to do yakshagana plays in Kundapura.

After moving to Bengaluru to pursue a degree in B Com, he started working on various jobs including selling water cans, real estate, and even hotel works. As he was also pursuing several film jobs at the same time, Rishab completed a diploma course from the Government Film and TV Institute in Bengaluru.

Later on, the actor started working on several sets as a clap boy, spot boy, and assistant director. During the same period, he met Rakshit Shetty and became friends with him.

After years of pursuing films, Rishab finally managed to score a major role in the 2012 movie Tuglak, directed by Aravind Kaushik. The following years saw the actor making his appearance in two more films namely, Attahasa and Pawan Kumar’s Lucia.

However, in 2014 Rishab Shetty came into the foray with a cult favorite movie called Ulidavaru Kandanthe, directed by none other than Rakshit Shetty. The much-beloved movie featured the death of a person, narrated from five different people's points of view.

Despite not performing well at the box office, the movie has raised an immense following over the years, becoming part of the Kannada New Generation Cinema Age. Moving ahead, Rishab Shetty donned the cap of director for the very first time with the crime thriller movie Ricky starring Rakshit in the lead.

Check out Ulidavaru Kandante's theatrical trailer:

After directing the movies Kirik Party and Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Rishab Shetty finally became the lead hero for the 2019 film, Bell Bottom. The crime comedy movie set in the 1980s showcased Rishab as Detective Divakara with an ensemble cast of actors like Hariprriya, Achyuth Kumar, Yogaraj Bhat, and Pramod Shetty in key roles.

Over the next few years, Rishab went on to play lead and cameo appearances in several movies like Katha Sangama, Avane Srimannarayana, Hero, and Harikathe Alla Girikathe. The actor even collaborated with Raj B Shetty for the 2021 gangster action flick Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, making it one of the most impactful movies in recent times.

The movie and the lead actors’ performances were praised by prominent celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Rana Daggubati, Prashanth Neel, and Shiva Rajkumar. Moreover, the remake rights for the film were even bought by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Check out Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana trailer:

Despite his cinematic journey over the years, the actor finally grabbed the most of his stardom with his next project, Kantara. The film directed by Rishab himself featured the tale of Kaadubettu Shiva, who is a Kambala champion, who goes head-to-head with a righteous forest officer.

The film’s making and execution led to it becoming a sensation, leaving the audience in complete awe. The movie eventually became the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and was even featured at the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award.

The film’s critical and commercial impact made it a well-celebrated movie in India and even led the Government of Karnataka to initiate a monthly allowance for Buta Kola performers above the age of 60.

Watch Kantara trailer:

Rishab Shetty’s personal life

Back in 2017, Rishab Shetty tied the wedding knot with Pragathi Shetty. The latter is a software professional and is also known for being the costume designer for his films like Bell Bottom and Kantara.

Moreover, she also played a cameo role in the Rishab's movie as the King’s wife. The couple also shares two children: Ranvir Shetty and Raadya Shetty.

Rishab Shetty’s next

Rishab Shetty is all set to bring in the next installment to the world of Kantara called, Kantara: Chapter 1. The period action thriller will serve as a prequel to the 2021 movie with the makers likely to release it in 2025 across several languages like Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

