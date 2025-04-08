Sikandar Box Office: Can Salman Khan-starrer surpass the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? We decode

Sikandar has joined the list of underperformers in Bollywood this year. It is lagging behind in the box office race while failing to become the third highest grosser after Chhaava and Sky Force. While Vicky Kaushal's all-time blockbuster film, Chhaava, has no competition so far, let's decode if Salman Khan's latest action drama can cross the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar's movie.

Decoding If Sikandar Can Outperform Sky Force?

Sikandar, which was released on March 30, 2025, had the potential to enter the Rs 200 crore club. However, as of now, it has not been able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark during its theatrical run. The Salman Khan-starrer has failed to meet the expectations at the box office. The mass action drama fetched Rs 95.4 crore in nine days of its release.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar doesn't seem to cross the lifetime business of Sky Force by the end of its theatrical run. Based on its low-level performance, it will net under Rs 100 crore while reaching its finish line. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya earned a total collection of Rs 109 crore during its release.

Sikandar To End Up As Third Highest Grosser Of 2025 So Far

Sikandar was one of the biggest Bollywood releases after Chhaava and Sky Force this year. Laxman Utekar's helmer, which arrived on February 14, 2025, is expecting a lifetime business of Rs 555 crore net in India.

Chhaava remains the top performer and is the highest grosser of this year in Bollywood so far. Meanwhile, the aerial actioner, which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, is the second highest-grossing film of Bollywood in the list. While a lot depends upon the arrival of Jaat, Sikandar seems to be the third highest grosser.

This is to note that Sky Force was released during the Republic Day weekend, Chhaava arrived on Valentine's Day. Sikandar hit the screens on the Eid festival.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

