Ben Affleck Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring After Jennifer Lopez Divorce; Here's Why

Ben Affleck sporting a ring amid the highly public divorce from Jennifer Lopez has left people curious with a lot of speculations. Affleck wore a wedding ring recently in Los Angeles—but don't jump to conclusions.

The 52-year-old actor and director is currently on set for his new Netflix project, Animals, playing a married man who is a candidate for mayor. The ring is just a part of the costume for the role, as given by production insiders.

Advertisement

People's sources said, "He’s both acting and producing. He’s always great to work with... Filming just kicked off, but it’s been great so far. Ben’s been in a great mood and super fun to work with."

Affleck is tripled up on Animals, writing, directing, and acting. It is his first feature in those capacities since Air in 2023. The film also features Kerry Washington as his on-screen spouse. The supporting cast also includes Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeun, Adriana Paz, Christopher Woodley, and Ray Fisher, among others.

Production started on March 7, and sources at the outlet reveal that Affleck has been in high spirits during the shoot. Artists Equity, the production firm co-founded by Affleck with old friend Matt Damon, is producing the movie.

Damon was originally slated to star in Netflix's upcoming film, but he had to opt out due to a scheduling clash with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Regardless of Damon's absence, things have gone according to plan for production, insiders reveal.

Advertisement

Netflix hasn't yet announced official plot information or an opening date for Animals, but it will be Affleck's second film on the streaming service. This fall, he and Damon will appear together in RIP, a crime drama about crooked Miami police who find millions in drug money.

At the same time, Jennifer Lopez has begun shooting a new movie, too. The 55-year-old actress and singer is starring in Office Romance, which is being shot in New Jersey. She is said to be enjoying the East Coast stint and looking forward to the movie.

While the former couple has hogged the limelight for their recent legal drama, both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be concentrating on their work now.

ALSO READ: Is Ben Affleck in a Love Triangle With Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez? Source Reveals They Are 'Done With Him'