Abhishek Bachchan is on a vacay without Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya? Actor spotted jetting off with mom Jaya Bachchan and niece Navya Nanda

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood. Eagle-eyed fans always keep a close eye on every step of the Bachchan parivaar. Most recently, the Be Happy actor was spotted at the airport with his mother Jaya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda as he jetted off from Mumbai. Surprisingly, his wife, Aishwarya Rai and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, were nowhere to be seen.

After attending Maddock Films’ special event on Monday, April 7, Abhishek Bachchan was captured at the airport, accompanied by his mother and legendary actress Jaya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda. However, his wife, Aishwarya Rai and daughter, Aaradhya, weren't spotted.

In a video shared by the paps, Abhishek, Jaya, and Navya were seen exiting the same car. Being a responsible son, he ensured the luggage was taken out of the car, and his mother and niece safely made their way toward the entry gate. The Guru actor also obliged a person standing at the airport with a smile, while Jaya and Navya avoided the stationed paparazzi.

Abhishek Bachchan travels from Mumbai sans Aishwarya Rai

For his latest airport outing, Abhishek kept it casual and comfortable in a beige jacket over a white hoodie and black sweatpants. His mother, Jaya, also kept it casual in a blue denim shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Navya caught everyone’s attention in her new short hair look, which she sported with black framed glasses and a striped cardigan, paired with denim jeans and red sneakers.

It was just a few days back that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took over the internet after they attended the actress’s cousin’s wedding. In one of the videos, they were even seen dancing to their iconic track, Kajra Re, joined by their daughter Aaradhya.

On the professional front, Abhishek was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Be Happy, directed by Remo D’Souza. Going further, he will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film, Housefull 5, led by Akshay Kumar. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on June 6, 2025.

In addition to this, he also has Siddharth Anand’s King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, that also features Abhay Verma and Suhana Khan.

