Who Will Be the Next James Bond? Amazon MGM’s Bold New Plans Stir Frenzy

The James Bond franchise is entering a thrilling new era. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 2, Amazon MGM—the new co-owners of the superspy saga—unveiled ambitious plans that promise to honor the character’s legacy while delivering a bold new chapter. With longtime producers stepping aside and fresh creative forces stepping in, fans are buzzing with anticipation about what’s next for 007.

Advertisement

Studio executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll confirmed during their panel that they are dedicated to preserving James Bond’s rich legacy while bringing a “fresh, exotic” take to the screen alongside new producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

Earlier this year, the franchise’s stalwarts, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, stunned fans by stepping back and handing over creative control to Amazon MGM. A joint venture was formed, keeping all three parties as co-owners. On March 26, Pascal and Heyman officially came on board to produce the next Bond film.

“They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will make an incredible partnership,” Valenti and Kroll shared.

Since Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in 2021, they have had rights to the Bond films but held only partial ownership, with a passive production role. Now, with Pascal and Heyman’s leadership, speculation about the franchise’s future has reached a fever pitch, especially following Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007 in No Time to Die (2021).

Advertisement

Pascal and Heyman expressed their excitement in a statement: “James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

The biggest question fans are asking? Who will take on the legendary role next? Reports suggest Amazon MGM is searching for a younger actor, sparking rumors that Tom Holland, Leo Woodall, Connor Swindells, or Paul Mescal may be in the running. Sources like The Sun and actor Daniel Mays hint that the story could even take Bond back to the 1950s or 60s.

Others believe a more groundbreaking choice could be made, with actors like Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, and Michael B. Jordan topping fan wishlists for a more diverse 007.

As Amazon MGM steers the James Bond franchise into an exciting new future, fans eagerly await the official casting announcement. Whether Bond’s next face is young, seasoned, or refreshingly different, one thing is clear—the superspy’s next adventure is shaping up to be one of his boldest yet. Until then, catch up on the classic Bond films now streaming on Prime Video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Helen Mirren Slams James Bond Franchise, Calls Out Dated Depiction of Women