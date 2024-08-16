Padma Shri awardee Brahmanandam's first look from Brahma Anandam OUT, teaser to be released on THIS day

Brahma Anandam is an upcoming Indian film that marks a significant collaboration between renowned actor and comedian Brahmanandam and his son, Raja Goutham. This film is particularly notable as it features the father-son duo in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Brahmanandam from the film.

In the first look poster, Brahmanandam showcases his traditional avatar. He is seen wearing a white dhoti paired with an orange silk shirt, complemented by a traditional silk angavastram draped over his shoulder.

The background of the poster is equally symbolic, with Brahmanandam emerging from a grand doorway, bathed in warm, golden light. This first look sets the tone for what promises to be a significant and memorable role for the iconic actor.

Meanwhile, the first glimpse of the movie will be out on August 19 at 12:34 PM.

Check out the poster below:

The film will reportedly feature Brahmanandam in the role of a caring grandfather, Anand Ram Murthy, while Raja Goutham will portray his self-centered grandson, Brahma. The contrasting personalities of the characters promise to create a dynamic narrative filled with humor and emotional depth.

The pre-production work for Brahma Anandam is currently underway, with shooting expected to commence soon. Brahmanandam is a legendary figure in Telugu cinema, known for his impeccable comedic timing and extensive filmography, which has earned him a Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor.

Recognized with numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2009 and multiple Nandi and Filmfare Awards, Brahmanandam's unique comedic style has impressed the audiences over the years. In addition to acting, Brahmanandam has also been involved in television, hosting shows and participating in comedy competitions.

On the other hand, his son, Raja Goutham, although having faced challenges in establishing his career, is all set for the release of his upcoming film with his father.

