777 Charlie director Kiran Raj gets engaged to girlfriend Anaya Vasudha; shares FIRST photos

777 Charlie director Kiran Raj is engaged to his lady love, Anaya Vasudha. They exchanged rings on Sunday, January 12. The filmmaker recently took to his social media handle, X, to share the first photos from the ceremony. In the pictures, one can see the couple couldn't take their eyes off each other while posing for the camera.

For the engagement, Anaya wore a pastel-colored silk saree with intricate designs. She accessorized her saree with gold jewelry and adorned her hair with gajra. Meanwhile, Kiran Raj chose an ivory sherwani and paired the ensemble with matching accessories.

Sharing the dreamy pictures from the ceremony, he wrote, "Towards a beautiful forever with you, #AnayaVasudha #engaged." Soon after he made the post, fans took to the comments to congratulate the couple.

A social media user wrote, "Anna Feeling So Happy For You and Congratulations Happy Wedding," while another commented, "I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations for a new beginning and a bright future."

In an interview with The Times of India, Kiran Raj shared that a trip to the UK last year to study animation led him to meet Anaya. He mentioned that they shared a similar outlook on life and described his fiance as a lovely person.

He also shared that Anaya is a classical dancer who runs a Bharatnatyam institute in the UK. Kiran said, "Her family emigrated to Britain decades ago and are settled there. Incidentally, Anaya’s family also hails from Kasargod, which is also the place I’m from, and that’s another binding factor. My mother is extremely happy to see me settling down, and I’m looking forward to this new phase of my life."

Meanwhile, Kiran Raj is well-known for directing 777 Charlie. The movie featured Rakshit Shetty as the male lead. The film was released back in 2022.

