Kadhalikka Neramillai Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's movie in theaters

Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, has finally hit the big screens today, January 14, on the occasion of Sankranti. Following its release, fans have been booking their seats at nearby cinema halls to catch the first day, first show of the movie. However, before heading to the theaters, be sure to check out the reviews shared by netizens.

A social media user gave the film a 3.5/5 star rating and wrote, "A breezy rom-com on modern-age relationships, a rare genre in Tamil, which will definitely appeal to the youth. In this cleverly packaged film, the characters are confident and gorgeous onscreen."

The moviegoer lauded Jayam Ravi's performance and posted on X, "@iam_RaviMohan is in top form and he charms you with his good looks and charisma. He plays the romantic guy and heartbroken hero with equal ease, and honestly, there's nobody who does it better than him. Complementing him well on-screen is @MenenNithya, who not only looks lovely but proves once again that she is a fine actress."

Another social media user praised director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi for his work and penned, "#KadhalikkaNeramillai - 3.25 out of 5, @astrokiru has written a mature romance that emphasizes the fact that to be in love you don’t have to be bound by traditional marriage; you don’t even have to be related by blood."

"#KadhalikkaNeramillai was delightful! A sweet, messy, complex love/life story that works in reverse gear. Lovely performances and music, treated with so much life and lightness," read another review.

Apart from Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, the star cast of the film also includes Vinay Rai, Mano, Yogi Babu, and several others in prominent roles. Meanwhile, the music is composed by renowned musician AR Rahman.

