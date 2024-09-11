A day in the life of Samantha: Early morning workout, ice water face dip to meditation; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been setting goals for her fans every now and then, be it through her exciting projects, fashion statements, healthy lifestyle choices and her charismatic personality. Yet again, the diva left everyone intrigued as she dropped a glimpse of a day in her life, which is everything perfect.

Taking to her Instagram account, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a clip of herself that captures several moments of how a day in her life pans out as per routine. The diva starts off her day by enjoying the early morning sunlight on her face.

This is followed up by some beauty and wellness activities, which include oil pulling, gua sha, workouts, red light eye care, ice water dipping, red light therapy and meditation. Moreover, she does not forget to include a moment for expressing her gratitude to God and the universe for the day and the various accomplishments that she has had.

Watch the clip here:

Well, Samantha’s daily routine includes some interesting beauty and rejuvenation hacks and has left her fans intrigued about them. Here’s what you should know about these treatments.

Oil pulling

Oil pulling is an age-old home remedy that can whiten teeth, freshen breath, and improve overall oral care. This practice helps remove harmful bacteria from the mouth and can address gum and teeth-related infections. Samantha is seen doing it first thing in the morning, allowing her a fresh start for the day ahead.

Light therapy for eye care and body

Red light therapy is beneficial for all parts of the body. Samantha seeks red light therapy both for her eyes and the whole body, so that it increases blood flow to the various tissues. It is conducted through devices that deliver low-level red light.

Gua Sha

Gua Sha is a traditional Chinese medicine technique that includes scraping the skin and scalp with a smooth-edged tool to promote healing and promote blood circulation. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen using a Gua Sha tool on her scalp to promote hair care.

On the work front, Samantha would be next seen in the thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

